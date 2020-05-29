Friday Night Selinsgrove Speedway “Breakout Weekend” Program Postponed To Sunday

Selinsgrove, Pa – A troubling and wet forecast for the balance of the day Friday and especially the evening has persuaded Selinsgrove Speedway officials to postpone the Modern Heritage 410 Sprint Car and A & A Auto Stores Roadrunners Friday night portion of “Breakout Weekend” to the slated Sunday raindate, May 30.

General admission gates on Sunday will open at 4 pm with sprint car time trials slated for 7 pm. Season reserve seat holders will be granted access from 3:30 – 4 pm in order to work with oval personnel to find an appropriate seat.

This makes Saturday night’s event for the Super Late Models and Apache Tree Service 305 Sprints the 2020 season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway with the super lates battling for $4,000 to win in a 30-lap main.

Saturday general admission gates will open at 4 pm with racing action slated for 7 pm. Season reserve seat holders will be granted access from 3:30 – 4 pm in order to work with oval personnel to find an appropriate seat.

On Sunday, the Modern Heritage 410 sprints will race in a 25-lap contest paying $4,000 to win and $400 to start.

Fans are encouraged to bring exact change with them as an additional measure to limit contact points at the ticket booths. Ticket pricing both nights is $20 for general admission, $10 for students (12-17 with ID) and $30 for a pit pass. Concession stands will be operating, offering a limited menu.

Both nights of action will be available for live pay per view streaming on www.thecushion.com.