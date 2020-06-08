Dover Garners Fourth Consecutive Win to Step Closer to Career Winning Streak

Inside Line Promotions

HARTFORD, S.D. (June 8, 2020) – Jack Dover hustled to his fourth straight feature victory last Saturday when he captured a Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series event at I-90 Speedway.

That is his longest winning streak since setting a career-best run of five consecutive wins in June 2015.

“Any time you can win two in a row it’s something special,” he said. “Now we’re at four in a row. It shows how good our program and my confidence are right now. I’m not a person that talks myself up, but that’d be something to win five in a row.”

Dover swept the night last Saturday, winning a heat race from the front row to kick off the action.

“In the heat race we had a good start,” he said. “We got out front and pretty much checked out.”

The win advanced Dover into the feature redraw, but he pulled the No. 8 to line up on the outside of the fourth row for the 25-lap main event.

“We went from eighth to fourth pretty quick,” he said. “Then we worked our way up to second. We rode in second until around Lap 19. I knew if we could get to traffic that’d be my opportunity. The leader got held up by one lapped car and I was able to sneak under him in turns three and four.

“I missed the setup a little bit on our car and I put a tire on that I shouldn’t have. I knew that once I rolled onto the track. To win with what we had was pretty decent. Even if the car isn’t right it’s still capable of winning. It seems this car works no matter what it has on a setup.”

Dover plans to return to I-90 Speedway this Saturday aiming to match his career-best winning streak.

June 6 – I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (8).

5 races, 4 wins, 5 top fives, 5 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

Saturday at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D., with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series

