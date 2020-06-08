STACKED PARAGON ENTRY LIST SET FOR JUNE 16 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK OPENER

From USAC

Paragon, Indiana (June 8, 2020)………The 16th annual edition of Indiana Midget Week comprises six consecutive nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing June 16-21, but the first of those dates brings the series to Paragon Speedway for the first time since 1985.

Few drivers on the 48-car entry list have previous experience at the 3/8-mile Paragon dirt oval in any form. For the majority of those who do, the on-track experience came in a sprint car. That makes for an interesting and entertaining dynamic, especially considering the enormous amount of talent stacked throughout this field.

You have four Indiana Midget Week titlists in Shane Cottle (2005-06), Rico Abreu (2014-15), Shane Golobic (2017), and Logan Seavey (2019). That’s mixed with past USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champions Dave Darland (2001-02), Tyler Courtney (2019), Tanner Thorson (2016) and Russ Gamester (1989), plus add in 2013 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion Daryn Pittman, 19-time USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature winner Kyle Larson as well as Talladega and Daytona 400-mile NASCAR Cup series winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Add to that a two-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion in Brady Bacon (2014 & 16), a USAC Silver Crown (2016) and USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car titlist (2017) in Chris Windom, plus USAC National winners Justin Grant, Kyle Cummins, Kevin Thomas Jr., Zach Daum, Thomas Meseraull, Steve Buckwalter, Tanner Carrick, Cannon McIntosh, Gio Scelzi and Zeb Wise.

A handful of USAC Western champions are making the voyage to the Hoosier state starting at Paragon Speedway, including Robert Dalby, Brody Roa, Ronnie Gardner and Jake Swanson.

Tuesday at Paragon, pits will open at 4pm Eastern, grandstands at 5pm and cars on track at 6:30pm. Tickets and pit passes are available now at www.usactickets.com.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 17, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on both Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville joins the IMW docket for the 11th straight year with two-straight nights of racing.

The three-eighths of a mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 20. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 21, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

All six Indiana Midget Week events will also feature local sprint car racing as part of the racing festivities. All nights of the IMW, along with all USAC National events in 2020, will be live on FloRacing.

Fields at each venue will be capped at 48 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and 45 Sprint Cars. Competitor entry for Indiana Midget Week is now open for the events not filled yet, including for Sprint Cars as well at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-midget-week-entry-for-competitors. There, you may also purchase pit passes when entering a car.

At press time, for the Midgets, one spot remains open for June 18 at Lincoln Park, five for Lawrenceburg and three for Kokomo. For Sprint Cars, nine spots are open for Gas City, two for June 19 at Lincoln Park, two for Lawrenceburg and nine for Kokomo.

JUNE 16 PARAGON SPEEDWAY INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ENTRY LIST: (48 CARS)

08 NOAH GASS/Mounds, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

2 RYAN HALL/Midlothian, TX (Mark Bush)

2ND DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Jack Yeley)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4 ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Robert Dalby Motorsports)

4B BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

4A JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RAMS Racing)

4J JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (4J Motorsports)

5 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports)

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7m BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports)

7R RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Response Management Services)

9 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

15J JEFF WIMMENAUER/New Whiteland, IN (Jeff Wimmenauer)

17 RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

19 TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Hayward Motorsports)

19A HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19G GAGE RUCKER/Bellflower, MO (Hayward Motorsports)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21 DARYN PITTMAN/Owasso, OK (Pittman Motorsports)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

25 CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Tom Malloy)

25B STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter)

28 ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

35 TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Petry Motorsports)

39BC COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

46 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Johnny Cofer)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K RICO ABREU/St. Helena, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71x PRESLEY TRUEDSON/Kennedy, MN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

72 SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Sam Johnson)

73 DYLAN ITO/Ventura, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

73T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

82 ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

84 GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

86 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

86c SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Danny Stamper)

89 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

97 ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Response Management Services)