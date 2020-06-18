305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

By Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with a full six division show. Headlining the event will be the 305 Sprint Cars.

The event will mark the second event of the season, after the track had a highly successful opening last Friday night. The opener had nearly 90 cars with 25 Pro Late Models and 20 Modifieds among them. The racing was fast and furious and fans were thrilled to get back to see the action.

The 305 Winged Sprinters will be running as a special division at the event, as they typically only make one or two appearances per season at the ¼-mile dirt track. Last year, Max Pozsgai, a Lincoln, IL native racing at his home track, claimed the victory in an April event, while Robbie Standridge, of Springfield, IL, took the win during the August contest.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models, which had the best field of cars a week ago with 25, will be back in action on Friday night. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, claimed the week #1 win, over Springfield, IL’s Jake Little, Mt. Vernon, IL’s Aaron Heck, Warrensburg, IL’s Dakota Ewing, and Ashland, IL’s Brandon Eskew. The feature field was definitely the best-of-the-best when it comes to that division.

Year in and year out, the DIRTcar Modified division at Lincoln Speedway always tends to draw some of the top drivers in the region. Last week was no different as Donovan Lodge, of Andover, IL, claimed the feature victory in a new car. He did so by beating Allen Weisser, Steven Brooks, Derrick Carlson, and Austin Lynn, all very good wheelmen. When guys like Brandon Roberts, Trevor Neville, Ray Bollinger, Jeremy Nichols, and Brian Lynn finish outside the top five, you know you have a strong field.

Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL, will be the top pick going into Friday night’s Nutech Seed DII Midget feature, after winning on opening night. His win did not come easy as Mitchell Davis gave him a heated challenge. Daltyn England, of Springfield, IL may also be one to watch after a strong second place finish at the opener. The Nutech Seed front row challenge bonus will be $400 if a top four starter elects to start at the back and can win the feature.

While they are not a regular division at the track, the DIRTcar Street Stocks will be back again this week due to a strong field and good racing one week ago. The top five boasted Terry Reed, Darrell Dick, Jerrad Krick, and Andy Zahnd, all well known names in the Street Stock world.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. David Lauritson, of Normal, IL, took the victory at the opener, his first win after many tries at the opener. A little extra bonus money will also be on the line for one of the top finishers as R33D Racecars put up $100 for the driver who finishes in the spot that was the invert number. It could be anywhere between 1-6.

Tickets for the event will be available at the gates on raceday but are also available online. Cost is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes will also be available at the track. Pits will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00.

After a late start due to COVID-19, Lincoln Speedway officials are planning to run the next three weeks or so before going back to an every other week type schedule after July 3.

In addition to limiting capacity with head count numbers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.