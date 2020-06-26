Nor*Cal Posse Shootout receives extra support

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 25, 2020…With Placerville Speedway geared up to host two big nights of racing we are pleased to welcome legendary car owner Weldon Offill of Country Builders Construction on board as a partner of not only this weekend’s “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout,” but also for the annual Fourth of July showcase next week!

Thanks to the gracious support from Weldon and Country Builders, this Friday night’s purse at the shootout has been raised to a minimum of $300-to-start the feature. Additional sponsorship will also carry over to the Saturday July 4th event that has just been confirmed. The track is still working on additional sponsorship and partners for the Independence Day spectacular.

The Fourth of July race this season will be held with no fireworks and unfortunately the grandstands will again be closed. Divisions competing will include Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks.

Another update for teams on the schedule front, the USAC West Coast Sprint Car and Midget event on July 11th has been canceled due to a livestock function on the fairgrounds. Additional updates on the schedule will be out when available.

Race teams are encouraged to purchase a two-day pit pass this weekend at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout, which allows them to present the COVID-19 form on just one night. Temperature checks will be taken each night regardless. Even if you attended the opener, everyone is required to print out the COVID form once again. The form is available at http://placervillespeedway.com/forms

Overnight camping will be allowed in the pit area however, you must be towing a race car trailer. If you have a separate camper, please contact the fairgrounds for camping availability at 530-621-5860.

The pit area snack bar will also be open again with delicious racetrack cuisine available for teams.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the pit meeting scheduled for 4:30pm both nights and cars on track shortly after. To promote social distancing, we will be using the MyRacePass app, where teams can find the order of events, lineups and results. Please visit www.myracepass.com to claim or create your driver profile, which will also help with scoring and administration procedures.

The grandstands will be closed to spectators this weekend. Those not in attendance can check out all of the action via pay-per-view by visiting www.speedshifttv.com and purchasing your preferred VIP subscription. If you already purchased a monthly membership during the first Placerville Speedway event recently you are set for both days.

