HOWARD LAW AND CASEY’S TEAM UP TO SPONSOR FUEL UP PROGRAM AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

From Knoxville Raceway

Howard Law and Casey’s have again partnered with Knoxville Raceway to support the Howard Law Fuel Up Program powered by Casey’s for the 2020 racing season.

During each regular season event, drivers in the 410 Knoxville Championship Series will receive one or more Casey’s gift cards, redeemable at any Casey’s location for fuel and other items sold by the convenience store chain.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of Casey’s and Howard Law,” said John McCoy, Race Director of Knoxville Raceway. “The Fuel Up Program has been a big hit over the last two seasons. The car owners and drivers are grateful for the help in offsetting the cost of getting to and from the track. Given the current challenges facing our race teams, we think the Fuel Up Program is even more appreciated this year.”

To be eligible for the Howard Law Fuel Up Program powered by Casey’s, a driver must be points eligible and carry both the Howard Law decal and Casey’s General Store decal on the right side of his or her race car. All 410 drivers who carry a 2020 competitor decal are points eligible as long as he or she doesn’t miss more than four points-paying events.

The 2020 season is the 67th season of sprint car racing at Knoxville Raceway. The grandstands are open to spectators with a current capacity limit of 7,000. For Knoxville Championship Series race programs, adult tickets are $15, teens $10 and children 12 and under are free. Hot laps begin this Saturday at 6:45pm for Van Wall Night, featuring 410, 360 and Pace Pro Sprints.

For more information about Knoxville Raceway, visit our website and follow the track on social media: Knoxville Raceway on Facebook and Instagram and @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter.

About Howard Law:

The Law Office of Marty R. Howard, P.C. is a law firm based in Clive (Des Moines), Iowa. Its founder, Marty R. Howard, is an attorney licensed to practice in both Iowa and Wisconsin. Marty has been involved in automobile racing nearly his whole life, and is proud to be able give back to the sport he loves. In addition to the Howard Law Fuel Up Program Powered by Casey’s, Howard Law sponsors the Howard Law Cash Draw on a weekly basis for the Badger Midget club in Wisconsin, and sponsors various sprint car, midget and late model teams and drivers across the country. The practice focus of Howard Law is representing business clients and individuals with respect to employment matters, commercial contracts and leases, real estate matters, other business matters, civil disputes and litigation. Howard Law also represents race car drivers with respect to driver contracts and sponsorship agreements. Marty can be contacted at racelaw57@gmail.com or (515) 490-5788.

About Casey’s General Stores:

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.