RacinBoys Airing Live Video of Seven ASCS Races in Eight-Day Stretch, Including the Ultimate Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 29, 2020) – The famed Ultimate Challenge will have a live video stream via the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network for the first time ever.

The marquee $4,000-to-win Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event, which is promoted by sprint car veteran Terry McCarl and Front Row Challenge Enterprises, LLC, will be aired via a Pay-Per-View broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 9. The night also features the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League with the POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint Car League at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

“We want to thank Terry McCarl and his team for allowing the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network, which is the official broadcasting partner of the American Sprint Car Series, to showcase the exciting action at the Ultimate Challenge to anyone unable to attend the event,” RacinBoys Co-Founder Scott Traylor said.

The live stream is only available via Pay-Per-View for only $29.99. RacinBoys All Access members will have to order the Pay-Per-View to watch the event. The purchase tab is available at http://www.racinboys.com/events/?i=58559 .

RacinBoys All Access members will then be treated to six straight nights of winged sprint car competition throughout ASCS Sprint Week. The action begins on Aug. 11 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. The remaining dates include: Aug. 12 at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.; Aug. 13 at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.; Aug. 14 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; Aug. 15 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.; and Aug. 16 at Diamond Park Speedway in Nashville, Ark.

Each of those half-dozen races pays $3,000 to win and $300 to start with an additional points fund up for grabs, which should entice many of the sport’s top drivers from across the country to compete.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

RacinBoys will also have live audio throughout the 360 Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, Aug. 6-8.

This weekend RacinBoys All Access members can listen to lap-by-lap action of the famed Belleville 305 Nationals hosted by Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kan., on Friday and Saturday. The United Rebel Sprint Series event draws many of the top competitors throughout the nation.

Additionally, the weekly racing program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., featuring Champ 305 Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks and Junior Mini Stocks will have live audio on Saturday.

RacinBoys is offering a live Pay-Per-View broadcast of the Midwest Wingless Sprints this Friday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. The price is only $20.

