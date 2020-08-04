DCRP Back in Action Saturday Night – Final Tuneup before Sprint Car Nationals!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 4, 2020) – Dodge City Raceway Park’s Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals is little more than two weeks away.

Following an idle weekend at the 3/8-mile clay oval, this Saturday’s tilt will be the final opportunity to get dialed in for the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars before the Nationals that take place on August 20-22 as the Sprint Cars have next Saturday, August 15, off in order to finalize preparations for the mega-event.

Along with the DCRP Sprint Cars, this Saturday’s card includes a full slate of championship chase action including IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Saturday’s racing action gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

In the most recent DCRP Sprint Car outing on July 24, defending track champion Luke Cranston held off Taylor Velasquez to pick up his first feature win of the season. Cranston became the fourth different winner as many races, joining Velasquez, Brett Becker and Koby Walters in the win column.

With the triumph, Cranston now holds a 19-point lead over Velasquez in the title chase with Ray Seemann just another ten points back in third Jordan Knight and Walters round out the current top five.

Other championship points leaders entering Saturday’s action include Dakota Sproul in the IMCA Modifieds, Mike Lunow by just three markers in IMCA Sport Modifieds, and the fasther-son duo of Troy and Tathan Burkhart in the IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks, respectively.

Through four nights of 202 action thus far, Sproul and Troy Burkhart became the first repeat winners of the season at DCRP by topping feature events on July 24.

General admission tickets for Saturday’s Championship Chase action are just $12 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

In total, the 2020 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for a dozen nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

The Comfort Suites located conveniently at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. With an extensive list of classic amenities, Comfort Suites will help you feel right at home when traveling. Be sure to ask for the Dodge City Raceway Park rate when booking. For more information, check online at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193?brand=CI or call 620-801-4545.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.