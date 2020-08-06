National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Knoxville Nationals Online Auction Set to Start Friday, August 7, at 8 a.m.!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 4, 2020 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is planning a week long online auction beginning Saturday, August 8 at 8 a.m. CST and ending Saturday, August at 3 p.m. CST. The auction will showcase over 60 items donated to the museum for auction purposes.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, normally holds up to seven live auctions a year, but this year, has elected to go online as big racing events have been either postponed or canceled for the season. Next week’s online auction replaces the one normally held annually at the Knoxville Nationals.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has hit us at the museum as well as everyone else,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director, Bob Baker. “We want to thank everyone who helped us with July’s auction. We made this auction a little bigger, and I think our supporters will love what we have to offer. Since we won’t get to see as many of our friends as usual here at the museum, maybe this will give them the opportunity to participate with us.”

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. A large assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia will be a part of the auction, including: an autographed custom painted helmet from Sheldon Haudenschild, an autographed fuel cell from Rico Abreu, an autographed wing panel from Brady Bacon, and autographed items from Mark Kinser. Gary Scelzi, Gio Scelzi, Kenny Jacobs, Sammy Swindell, Shane Carson, Kasey Kahne, Kraig Kinser, Justin Grant, Cale Conley, Matt Juhl, McKenna Haase, Joe Beaver, Scott Bogucki, Jamie Ball, Christian Bowman, Alan Zoutte, the NFL’s Dallas Clark, NASCAR stars and more!

Visiting www.SprintCarAuction.com will give you the Lot Listing, and the information you need to register!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com