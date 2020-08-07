USAC Midgets Soggy at Path Valley

Spring Run, Pennsylvania (August 7, 2020)………Persistent rain has forced cancellation of Friday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget event at Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa. Ticket refunds are available through the racetrack.

Eastern Midget Week continues with the series finale on Saturday, August 8, at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa. The USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series debuts Sunday at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway for the inaugural Bill Holland Classic.

Pit gates open at Lanco for trailer parking at 1pm ET, Pit admission sales begin at 3:30pm, gates open for advance ticket holders at 3:30pm, gates open for general admission ticket holders at 4:30pm, Midget drivers’ meeting at 5:30pm, with midgets on track at 6pm followed by qualifying and racing. Wingless Micros are also on the event card.

Adult (ages 13 +) general admission tickets are $20, children (ages 6 – 12) general admission is $5 and children (under 6) general admission is free. Advance adult (ages 13 +) grandstand admission is $25 and advance children (ages 6 -12) general admission tickets are $7. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 apiece for non-members.

Advance general admission tickets will also be sold on the day of the race from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the pit shack. While all seats will be general admission, purchasing tickets in advance will permit fans to enter at 3:30 p.m. – one hour prior to everyone else. Blankets, seat cushions, etc. may be put down upon entering the spectator seating area to reserve your seats (we will not allow seats to be saved prior to 3:30 p.m.). Fans with advance tickets may then walk down to the pit area, where they will have approximately two hours (3:30 to 5:30 p.m.) to tour the pits and meet the USAC stars. The pits will be cleared of spectators at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday night’s Lanco event will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Zs7zFP.