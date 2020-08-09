T.J.’s Takeaways About Saturday at Pevely and Knoxville

From Jacob Allen passing Kyle Larson for the lead, numerous close calls for Larson including a wild pass by Rico Abreu, and Larson’s just past halfway charge to the lead that has become his calling card in recent weeks may have produced one of the wildest World of Outlaws main events of the season.

With age I have come to realize that a smooth, somewhat slick surface on some of the larger racetracks will produce good racing if it does not take rubber, but witnessing drivers hustle a sprint car around an extremely heavy, high banked ¼-mile racetrack is awesome. Had that surface been on a half mile race track it would likely have been single file and very sketchy. Thankfully, we got to see in on a high banked quarter mile oval that I am sure was very physical for the drivers and for some that did not have a very good handling race car not very much fun. From the view on the onlooker you can give me more of that anytime.