Sanders Scores Second Win of 2020 on Friday Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

Checking in at his home track on Friday night, Justin Sanders would pick up his first win in California during the 2020 season as he took top honors at Ocean Speedway before backing it up with a fourth place run on Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway.

“It feels good to finally get this car into victory lane,” Justin Sanders said. “We haven’t been to Watsonville, CA a ton in 2020 with us starting our season in the Midwest, and all of these cancellations, but with the Key looming hopefully we can keep ripping these off.”

With 27 cars checked into Ocean Speedway on Friday night, the Aromas, CA driver timed the North County Plastering/Alkaline88/Andy’s Construction backed No. 17 machine in sixth fastest in time trials before pocketing a second-place finish in his heat.

Missing out on the Dash, Sanders would find himself back in the ninth starting position for the 30-lap feature event. With tons of laps around the Ocean Speedway over the course of his career, Sanders would prove to be up for the challenge as he methodically carved his way forward.

Jumping into fourth by the 12th lap of the race, Sanders used a restart to move into third, before taking over the second spot on the 17th circuit. With his sights set on DJ Netto, Sanders would begin pressuring the leaders but would continue in the second position.

On the 27th lap, Sanders would find the space he needed on the bottom of turns three and four as he snuck under Netto to make his race winning move. Holding the top spot for the final three laps, Sanders would go on to finish off the night by pocketing the win from his ninth starting spot.

Traveling to Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, CA on Saturday night, Sanders would continue to show speed as he picked up a win and a fourth-place finish in heat race action, and lined up in the sixth starting position on this night.

Able to make some headway over the course of the feature, Sanders would crack the Top-5, as he closed his weekend out with a fourth-place finish.

“It was nice to get a couple more nights of action in, and obviously pick up a win,” Sanders said. “Thanks to everyone for their help, and to all these great partners for continuing to help out during some really tough times.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Yuba Sutter Aviation, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2020.

ON TAP: Sanders next event is TBD at this time.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-12, Wins-2, Top 5’s-8, Top-10’s-10

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.