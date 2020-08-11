Skagit Speedway’s Thursday Night Thunder Features Sprint Cars, Midgets and Outlaw Tuners

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Aug. 10, 2020) – Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation welcomes a trio of divisions to Skagit Speedway this Thursday.

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints, Northwest Focus Midgets and Outlaw Tuners will compete at the dirt track, which features a live video stream to showcase the competition across the world. With fans unable to attend the races because of state regulations, the broadcast at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV is the only way to view the action.

The price for the Pay-Per-View broadcast is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

The Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints division features the closest points battle as Eric Turner has a two-point advantage over Sean Johnson in the championship standings. In fact, the top nine drivers in the standings are separated by less than 100 points.

Jared Peterson has built a 32-point lead in the Northwest Focus Midgets standings at Skagit Speedway thanks to two straight feature victories.

Rick Young is atop the Outlaw Tuners standings after earning five top-five finishes in five starts this year.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints, Northwest Focus Midgets and Outlaw Tuners

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night.

