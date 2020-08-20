DCRP Weekend Slate of Events

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 19, 2020) – It truly is an action-packed weekend of racing action coming up at the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

The Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals that attracts top Sprint Car drivers from throughout is combined with the Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel that brings the best from both sides of the Mason-Dixon line. It’s a racing fan’s delight.

The festivities begin on Thursday before culminating with Saturday night’s $3,000-to-win DCRP Sprint Car Nationals finale and the $1,500-to-win Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel final showdown.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

The complete schedule of events is as follows:

Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals & Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel – Weekend Schedule of Events

Thursday, August 20

3:00 p.m. – Pit Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – General Admission Gates Open

5:30 p.m. – Sprint Car Draw Opens

6:15 p.m. – Sprint Car Draw Closes

6:30 p.m. – Drivers Meeting

6:45 p.m. – Hot Laps

7:30 p.m. – Racing Begins

Sprint Car Heat Races (8 Laps)

Sport Modified Practice

KARS

Sprint Car B Mains (12 Laps)

Sport Modified Practice

KARS

Sprint Car A Main (25 Laps)

Friday, August 21

3:00 p.m. – Pit Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – General Admission Gates Open

5:30 p.m. – Sprint Car & Sport Modified Draw Opens

6:15 p.m. – Sprint Car & Sport Modified Draw Closes

6:30 p.m. – Drivers Meeting

6:45 p.m. – Hot Laps

7:30 p.m. – Racing Begins

Sport Modified Heat Races (8 Laps)

Sprint Car Heat Races (8 Laps)

KARS

Sprint Car “B” Mains (12 Laps)

Sport Modified Qualifying Race One (15 Laps)

Sport Modified Qualifying Race Two (15 Laps)

KARS

Sprint Car A Main (25 Laps)

Post-Race – Jones-Richardson Pit Party featuring a deejay along with complimentary pizza and beverages while supplies last.

Saturday, August 22

3:00 p.m. – Pit Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – General Admission Gates Open

5:45 p.m. – Sprint Car & Sport Modified Check-In Opens

6:30 p.m. – Drivers Meeting

6:45 p.m. – Hot Laps

7:30 p.m. – Racing Begins

Sprint Car Last Chance Heat Races (8 Laps)

KARS

Sport Modified “B” Main 1 (12 Laps)

Sport Modified “B” Main 2 (12 Laps)

Hambelton Racing Sprint Car Pole Dash (6 Laps)

Sprint Car “B” Main 1 (12 Laps)

Sprint Car “B” Main 2 (12 Laps)

KARS

Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel $1,500-to win “A” Main (30 Laps)

Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals $3,000-to-win “A” Main (30 Laps)

* – Tentative and subject to change.

The Accommodations: The Comfort Suites located conveniently at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. With an extensive list of classic amenities, Comfort Suites will help you feel right at home when traveling.

Be sure to ask for the Dodge City Raceway Park rate when booking. For more information, check online at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193?brand=CI or call 620-801-4545.

In total, the 2020 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for a dozen nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.