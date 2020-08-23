Michael Fanelli Tops ASCS Elite North at El Paso County Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

CALHAN, Colo. (August 22, 2020) Picking up his third career victory with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series, New Mexico’s Michael Fanelli found Victory Lane at El Paso County Raceway on Saturday night.

Winning from the right of the front row, Fanelli kept Coby Pearce at bay while Brett Ream crossed third. Ryan Devitt and Brian Hardman made up the top five while the field rounded out with Gary Land, Butch Hardman, Jeff Seesholtz, Mike Hathaway, and Todd Plemons.

The next event for the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series is Sunday, September 6, at I-76 Speedway.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing

El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, Colo.)

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Heat 1: 1. 8-Brett Ream[2]; 2. 92-Coby Pearce[3]; 3. 16-Brian Hardman[1]; 4. 59-Butch Hardman[5]; 5. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[4]

Heat 2: 1. 2-Michael Fanelli[2]; 2. 17-Todd Plemons[5]; 3. 55-Gary Land[1]; 4. 35-Ryan Devitt[4]; 5. 27-Mike Hathaway[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2-Michael Fanelli[2]; 2. 92-Coby Pearce[4]; 3. 8-Brett Ream[1]; 4. 35-Ryan Devitt[7]; 5. 16-Brian Hardman[5]; 6. 55-Gary Land[6]; 7. 59-Butch Hardman[9]; 8. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[10]; 9. (DNF) 27-Mike Hathaway[8]; 10. (DNF) 17-Todd Plemons[3]