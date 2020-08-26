Placerville Speedway postpones this weekend’s event to Saturday October 3rd

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – August 25, 2020…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has announced that this Saturday’s previously scheduled “Big Trophy Night” will be postponed until Saturday October 3rd.

The reasoning behind the postponement has to do with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases from Knoxville and the fact several California natives were in attendance. “We feel it’s in the best interest of everyone that we move this weekend’s event to Saturday October 3rd,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “A lot of individuals from California were in Knoxville and we believe this weekend is cutting it too close to the recommended 14-day quarantine period.”

All four divisions originally scheduled to compete on Big Trophy Night will be part of the action on October 3rd. The track will also be holding an event on September 19th.

