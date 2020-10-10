Sye Lynch Wins Feature on Season Championship Night at Lernerville Speedway

SARVER, PA (October 9, 2020) — Sye Lynch won the winged 410 sprint car feature during season championship night for the 2020 season at Lernerville Speedway. Lynch started in in seventh spot and took the lead with five laps to go in the 25-lap feature from Brent Matus. The win was Lynch’s second of the 2020 season. Michael Bauer, A.J. Flick, Matus, and Matt Farnham rounded out the top five.

Flick’s third place finish secured the 2020 Lernerville Speedway track championship.

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, Pennsylvania

Friday October 9, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 11-Carl Bowser

2. 12G-Darin Gallagher

3. 42-Sye Lynch

4. 18J-R.J. Jacobs

5. 66-Ken Rossey

6. 44L-Pete Landram

7. 14H-Jeremy Hill

Heat Race #2:

1. 13-Brandon Matus

2. 29-Michael Bauer

3. 2-A.J. Flick

4. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler

6. 08-Dan Kuriger

7. 76-Davey Jones

Heat Race #3:

1. 7K-Dan Shetler

2. 7NY-Matt Farnham

3. 33-Brent Matus

4. 12J-Jonathan Jones

5. 23-Darren Pifer

6. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance

7. 55*-Matt Sherlock

A-Main:

1. 42-Sye Lynch

2. 29-Michael Bauer

3. 2-A.J. Flick

4. 13-Brandon Matus

5. 7NY-Matt Farnham

6. 11-Carl Bowser

7. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr

8. 22-Brandon Spithaler

9. 7K-Dan Shetler

10. 33-Brent Matus

11. 18J-R.J. Jacobs

12. 08-Dan Kuriger

13. 23-Darren Pifer

14. 12G-Darin Gallagher

15. 76-Davey Jones

16. 44L-Pete Landram

17. 12J-Jonathan Jones

18. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance

19. 66-Ken Rossey

20. 55*-Matt Sherlock

21. 14H-Jeremy Hill