Colton Hardy Wires ASCS Southwest Opener At Canyon Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (March 3, 2018) – Starting his title defense in a big way, Phoenix, Arizona’s Colton Hardy led start to finish at Canyon Speedway Park for his sixth career victory with the ASCS Southwest Region.

The second time Hardy has stood atop the podium at the one-third mile Arizona oval in ASCS Southwest competition, the Bandit Racing No. 74 was chased to the checkered flag by Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg who came from seventh to pick up the runner-up position. El Paso’s Don Grable finished out the podium with Matt Rossi and Mason Keefer making up the top-five.

Driving the Bob Ream, Jr. owned No. 8, Lance Norick came from ninth to sixth with Nick Parker following from 10th. Josh Shipley finished eighth with Jesse Baker ninth and Alex Pettas tenth.

Round-two of the 2018 season is scheduled for Saturday, March 24 at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Race Results

ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Ariz.

Saturday, March 3, 2018

Car Count: 16

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, [1]; 2. 02-Matt Rossi, [2]; 3. 22-Jesse Baker, [4]; 4. 7K-Mason Keefer, [6]; 5. 01-Josh Shipley, [5]; 6. 2B-Billy Chester III, [7]; 7. 33-Steve Cushman, [3]; (DNS) 18-Lorne Wofford,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [2]; 2. 148-Don Grable, [3]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [4]; 4. 8-Lance Norick, [1]; 5. 2-Alex Pettas, [8]; 6. 115-Nick Parker, [7]; 7. 7-Mark Clark, [6]; 8. 57-Jarrett Martin, [5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [2]; 2. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, [7]; 3. 148-Don Grable, [3]; 4. 02-Matt Rossi, [1]; 5. 7K-Mason Keefer, [5]; 6. 8-Lance Norick, [9]; 7. 115-Nick Parker, [10]; 8. 01-Josh Shipley, [8]; 9. 22-Jesse Baker, [4]; 10. 2-Alex Pettas, [6]; 11. 33-Steve Cushman, [12]; 12. 2B-Billy Chester III, [11]; 13. 7-Mark Clark, [13]; 14. 57-Jarrett Martin, [14]; (DNS) 20Z-Rick Ziehl, ; (DNS) 18-Lorne Wofford,