Bud Kaeding Doubles Up at Tulare

TULARE, Ca. (April 22, 2018) — Bud Kaeding picked up two feature victories on Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway. Kaeding won the Civil War Series and the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC features on Saturday in the same night.

Thunderbowl Raceway

Tulare, CA

Saturday April 22, 2018

King of the West Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 0 – Bud Kaeding

2. 83 – Kyle Hirst

3. 21X – Shane Golobic

4. 88N – D.J. Netto

5. 68 – Chase Johnson

6. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto

7. 00 – Jason Statler

8. 16A – Colby Copeland

9. 25 – Bobby McMahon

10. 3 – Craig Stidham

11. 98 – Sean Watts

12. 12 – Jarrett Soares

13. 57 – Dustin Golobic

14. 28 – Nathan Rolfe

15. 78 – Mark Barroso

16. 10 – Mathew Moles

17. 18 – Jenna Fraizer

18. 2R – Richard Brace