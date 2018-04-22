Bud Kaeding Doubles Up at Tulare

TULARE, Ca. (April 22, 2018) — Bud Kaeding picked up two feature victories on Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway. Kaeding won the Civil War Series and the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC features on Saturday in the same night.
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, CA
Saturday April 22, 2018
King of the West Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 0 – Bud Kaeding
2. 83 – Kyle Hirst
3. 21X – Shane Golobic
4. 88N – D.J. Netto
5. 68 – Chase Johnson
6. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
7. 00 – Jason Statler
8. 16A – Colby Copeland
9. 25 – Bobby McMahon
10. 3 – Craig Stidham
11. 98 – Sean Watts
12. 12 – Jarrett Soares
13. 57 – Dustin Golobic
14. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
15. 78 – Mark Barroso
16. 10 – Mathew Moles
17. 18 – Jenna Fraizer
18. 2R – Richard Brace