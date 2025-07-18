FREY SET TO RETURN TO SANDUSKY SPEEDWAY FOR RACE NAMED IN HIS HONOR

By David Sink

July 18, 2025 – Elyria, Ohio native Bob Frey will return to Sandusky Speedway for the third edition of the race named in his honor, The Bob Frey Classic, this Wednesday night July 23.

Frey, 74, who now calls home Wickenburg, Arizona, cut his teeth in the early years of his racing career at the half-mile Sandusky Speedway. The 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee recently explained that the majority of his early career wins came at Sandusky running sprint cars/supermodifieds.

“LoraIn County Speedway (now Lorain Raceway Park) may have been my home track due to proximity to Elyria where I grew up, But Sandusky Speedway was equally as much a home track. We would run Lorain every Saturday night and then Sandusky on Sundays” explained Frey. “I preferred Sandusky more because it was a fast half mile and I liked going fast. I also won more at Sandusky than I did at Lorain”.

Frey returns to Sandusky Speedway this Wednesday night for a special mid-week event named in his honor. It will be the third such time the race has carried his name. The Bob Frey Classic will feature the fire breathing Must See Racing 410-winged sprint cars, Midwest Lights winged sprint cars, and Pro Compacts.

The event will officially kick off Hy-Miler Supermodified Nationals Week. This will be the only time in 2025 fans can witness 410-winged sprint cars at the speedway.

The pavement sprint car legend left his Arizona home on Tuesday afternoon by way of his motorcycle. He plans to take his time getting to Sandusky while stopping to visit friends along the way.

Frey has experienced a love hate relationship with Sandusky Speedway over the years. Not only has it been the site of countless feature victories, it has also been the home of two very serious racing accidents in 1974 and 1981.

In May of 1974, the day after qualifying on the pole position for the Little 500, and setting new one and four lap track records, Frey suffered the most serious crash of his racing career. He flipped the Ernie Ensign #37 in turn three, and in the process, broke his arm.

While recovering from his accident in the hospital, Larry Dickson drove his car to a Little 500 victory two weeks later. It was a race Frey to this day feels he should have won.

Frey would go on to win five total Little 500 victories, three United States Auto Club National Sprint Car Series wins, and a USAC Silver Crown win as highlights of his career. He also dabbled in the IndyCar Series from 1980-82 with three failed attempts to crack the Indy 500 starting field.

Frey will be the Grand Marshall for Wednesday’s event and will be on hand to meet fans and participate in victory lane ceremonies.

Gates for Wednesday’s event open at 4 PM with racing set to begin at 7:45 PM. Adult tickets are $20, Seniors $18, and Kids 6-12 $10. For more information on the Bob Frey Classic please visit www.mustseeracing.com.