Larson Dodges Carnage to Win Jokers Jackpot at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 17, 2025) – Kyle Larson scored another major sprint car victory by staying out of the chaos to win the $100,000 to win Joker’s Jackpot Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. Larson took the lead on lap 23 from Rico Abreu and held on through multiple restarts for the victory.

For Larson, the victory snapped a short dry spell for him accoss multiple racing disciplines.

“The last month and a half has been kind of a struggle and all forms of racing for me, but it feels good to work hard and keep our heads in it and get a big win like this,” said Larson in victory lane. “It was not easy; the whole race was definitely tough. My engine wouldn’t take off at all, and it made launching really, tough and I was just instantly fighting people.”

Rico Abreu and Larson started on the front row for the 40-lap main event. On the first attempt to start the race a massive accident took place that involved Tyler Courtney, Buddy Kofoid, Bill Balog, Brad Sweet, Hunter Schuerberg, and Brady Bacon. Courtney was transferred to a local hospital while all the other drivers walked away under their own power.

The second attempt to start the main event saw Abreu take the lead from Larson while Aaron Reutzel and Logan Schuchart raced for third with Schuchart getting the position on lap two.

The first caution flag appeared five laps into the race when Schuerenberg slowed and dropped out of the race.

Abreu continued to lead while Reutzel went from fourth to second on the restart. Reutzel only held the second spot for two laps before getting shuffled back to fourth by Larson and Schuchart.

Just as Abreu approached slower traffic another caution flag appeared for Ashton Torgerson slowing in turn two. During the caution flag Cole Macedo went to the work area after running in the sixth position while Sweet dropped out of the event.

Larson pressured Abreu after the restart and took the lead on lap 22. Abreu was able to get back by Larson, but a caution flag negated the pass, putting Larson back up front.

Larson pulled away as Abreu dropped to fourth position, allowing Carons Macedo, Logan Schuchart, and Anthony Macri into the picture to challenge for the lead. After cautions for Garrett Williamson doing a 360 spin in turn two and Logan Schuchart blowing a tire, Abreu was able to climb back up to third position.

With single file restarts and more than half the field eliminated from incidents and mechanical failures, Larson cruised to the $100,000 victory over Macri, Abreu, Reutzel, and Corey Day.

Logan Schuchart flipped in turn four on the final lap but was able to exit the car under his own power.

Afterwards Larson was happy to pick up another victory while avoiding some of the wild incidents throughout the event seen in front of a nationwide audience on FS1.

“It always means a lot to win here at Eldora in front of a packed house, especially live on FS1 tonight. Just a good opportunity for all of us and all our teams to showcase our sport. There was a lot of treacherous activity out there, but you’re cool to get a win nonetheless.”

Jokers Jackpot

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Thursday, July 17, 2025

RotoRooter C-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[1]

2. 71-Parker Price Miller[5]

3. 69K-Christopher Bell[2]

4. 23-Chase Dietz[4]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[7]

6. 4-Zane DeVault[9]

7. 45-Devon Borden[8]

8. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]

9. 69-Tyler Walker[11]

10. 45C-Derek Hagar[10]

11. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

FK Rod Ends C-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

2. 5-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 19-Brent Marks[3]

4. 14-Spencer Bayston[5]

5. 51-Joel Myers Jr[7]

6. 10-Ryan Timms[11]

7. 9R-Chase Randall[6]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

9. 23L-Jimmy Light[9]

10. 22-Brandon Spithaler[10]

11. 5W-Jeremy Weaver[4]

Winters Performance B-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 23W-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]

5. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

7. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]

8. 26-Justin Peck[13]

9. 71-Parker Price Miller[14]

10. 45W-Cory Eliason[10]

11. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

12. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]

13. 13-Daison Pursley[11]

14. 2-David Gravel[12]

15. 69K-Christopher Bell[15]

16. 23-Chase Dietz[16]

Winters Performance B-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 21B-Brian Brown[1]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

4. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[7]

5. 7S-Chris Windom[6]

6. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[8]

7. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

8. 55V-Kerry Madsen[3]

9. 19-Brent Marks[15]

10. 5-Brenham Crouch[14]

11. 15-Donny Schatz[9]

12. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[11]

13. 14-Spencer Bayston[16]

14. 6-Ryan Smith[12]

15. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[13]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

Kubota A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[11]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 14BC-Corey Day[5]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[15]

7. 23W-Garet Williamson[13]

8. 21B-Brian Brown[16]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[23]

11. 18T-Tanner Holmes[7]

12. 21-James McFadden[6]

13. 7S-Chris Windom[22]

14. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

15. 2C-Cole Macedo[19]

16. 49-Brad Sweet[14]

17. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[20]

18. 21H-Brady Bacon[21]

19. 48-Danny Dietrich[17]

20. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[24]

21. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[18]

22. 83-Michael Kofoid[9]

23. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]

24. 17B-Bill Balog[12]