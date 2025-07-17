Giovanni Scelzi and KCP Racing Part Ways

(July 17, 2025) – Giovanni Scelzi revealed Thursday morning that he will not longer drive for KCP Racing on the World of Outlaws tour.

Scelzi released the following statement Thursday morning.

I have decided to part ways with KCP Racing effective immediately. Thank you to Matt, Bret, and every single one of our partners for an incredible 5 years of racing. They gave me the equipment and people to elevate my career and race with the best competitors in the world. Thank… — Gio Scelzi (@GioScelzi) July 17, 2025

Since joining together during the 2020 season Scelzi and KCP were able to secure the pole position for the Knoxville Nationals A-Main in 2021 followed up by a runner up finish to Kyle Larson in 2024. The Scelzi/KCP combination currently is in seventh position in the World of Outlaws point standings with one feature victory and seven top five finishes. The ending of Scelzi and KCP’s tenure together was involved in a flip on Wednesday night during the Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway during the feature events.

As of Thursday morning, there were no updates on who might fill the driver’s seat at KCP Racing.