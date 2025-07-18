T.J.’s Takeaways from the 2025 Joker’s Jackpot

Watching Larson drive an imperfect car is also entertaining. Thursday night Larson had a clear disadvantage on restarts. During the early stages of that feature, Rico Abreu would motor away due to Larson’s engine stumbling on restarts. Somehow, Larson managed somehow to keep the rest of the field behind him, never dropping past third position.

While Paul Silva had Larson’s car dialed in handling, the race may have played out differently had more drivers been able to take advantage of the restarts to get by Larson. Knowing he would have single file restarts with 10 laps to go, Larson managed the situation and was home free once he got to that point in the feature because of the change to the restarts and since there was only a dozen cars left running at that point in the feature and slower traffic would not be a factor (More on this later).

I realize there might be some fan apathy with Larson winning these major sprint car races frequently, but it’s worth stepping back for a moment and realize what witnessing. I’ve written countless sentences in this space specifically about Larson’s talent, his ability to break down and recall the amazing things he does on track with the media after the races is remarkable.

I find myself in this post race situation at times struggling to figure out what to ask the guy that is carving up the best sprint car drivers in the country at their biggest events as a side quest. At some point you just want to ask how in the world does he do it when the answer is in front of us based on how Larson processes and recalls information.