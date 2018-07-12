Photo Gallery: SOD at Hartford Motor Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Rick and Ricky Ferkel. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Ryan Ruhl and the Smith Racing team in victory lane at Hartford Motor Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Ryan Ruhl with his feature win sticker. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Boston Mead. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Drivers and kids following the feature redraw. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Joe Swanson and his son before the feature redraw. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Ryan Ruhl (left) talking things over with Mike Schumacher. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Brett Mann with his team diagnosing engine problems at Hartford. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Gregg Dalman with his son Keegan. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Shawn Valenti. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Ryan Ruhl and his now fiance ‘ Courtney. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Andy Teunessen talking things over with Robert Flannigan. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Rick and Ricky Ferkel. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Related Stories: Ryan “Ruhls” King of Michigan event at Hartford Ruhl Wins Newton Classic at Plymouth Ruhl Wins Second Consecutive SOD Feature at Hartford Ruhl Rules Hartford SOD Feature Dalman Wins SOD Feature at Tri-City Hartford Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on DirtSprints on Dirt