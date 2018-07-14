Austin Bishop Wins PA Sprint Series Feature at Trail-Way

From Kalida Landis

HANOVER, Pa. (July 13, 2018) — Elverson’s Austin Bishop took the lead from his third starting spot on the second lap of the 25-lap PA Sprint Series BeerHill Cup Summer Series race, and went on to score his fifth PASS 305 Sprint Car victory of 2018 and his first at Trail-Way Speedway.

And he did it in exciting fashion, after holding off late race charges from Tyler Reinhardt and David Grube II, all while battling cars at the tail end of the lead lap.

For several laps, Bishop held a near two second lead over second running Reinhardt. As Bishop was approaching Larry McVay, who was at the tail end of the lead lap cars, Bishop attempted to go high and got out of shape, bringing second and third place to within a half second of the lead. Reinhardt attempted to make a move for the lead while Bishop continued to work on lapping McVay, until he too lost control of his car allowing David Grube II to take advantage and slip into the runner up spot.

“The track was getting narrower and narrower and I tried the top for one lap and we got out of shape,” Bishop commented in victory lane. “I thought I was going to get a run on him (McVay) on the backstretch but he was kinda moving down. McVay’s a good driver,” Bishop continued, “he just kind of tightened it up a lot at the end of the race. It was good running with him though. I was working my ass off trying to get by him because I knew second place was coming.”

Grube, now running second, was within inches of Bishop with one lap remaining giving him one final shot at the lead. However, Bishop was able to hold him off all while racing behind McVay, who finished on the lead lap.

Following Bishop and Grube across the line were Reinhardt, Kyle Smith and Darren Miller, who completed the top five.

Qualifiers for the 305 Sprints were won by Jaremi Hanson and McVay.

Johnstown’s Jim Young scored his 11th career Trail-Way win in the 20-lap 600 Micro Sprint feature.

“The car was rolling tonight,” Young said in victory lane. “The track was really grippy so I really didn’t have to worry about the car getting away from me. It stuck where ever I put it.”

Young bested Geoff Gill by 8.159 seconds with Donahue Motorsports Hard Charger, Zane Rudisill finishing third. Hannah Riser and Travis Keiser rounded out the top five.

Heats for the 600 Micros were won by Young and Reiser.

Brian Walls won the 20-lap Precise Racing Products Street Stocks feature, Friday night at Trail-Way Speedway.

Walls raced several laps with leader Kyle Martin until passing him on the 16th lap. Shortly thereafter, Martin was involved in a caution after getting together with Brian’s brother, Will Walls. Although Will was able to restart directly behind Brian, Brian was in complete control of the closing laps, crossing by a margin of .683 seconds.

Following Brian and Will Walls across the line were Jim Jacobs, Jimmy Combs and Jeremy Stremmel.

Heat winners for the Street Stocks were Brian and Will Walls.

Justin Oberlin scored his first career Limited Stock victory after racelong leader and outside polesitter, Matt Chronister, suffered a mechanical failure on lap 12. Chronister dropped several positions before pulling into the infield.

Oberlin crossed the line with a 1.959 second lead over point leader, Robbie Carroll. Nick McDaniel, Jason Chronister and Chad Martin completed the top five.

Heat wins for the Limited Stocks were won by Kyle Rohrbaugh and Creden Sponseller Jr.

Trail-Way returns to action next Friday, July 20, with the 358 Sprints, 270 Micro Sprints, Limited Stocks and Street Stocks. This will be the second scheduled Camera & Autograph Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Trail-Way Speedway

Hanover, PA

Friday, July 13, 2018

For Immediate Release

P.A.S.S. 305 SPRINTS (BEERHILL CUP SUMMER SERIES RACE #5)

Feature (25 Laps) – 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 3D-David Grube II; 3. Tyler Reinhardt; 4. 17-Kyle Smith; 5. 9C-Darren Miller; 6. 20-Stephanie Dodson; 7. 77-Andrew Hake; 8. 11Z-Zach Newlin; 9. 88-Greg Dobrosky; 10. 36-Jaremi Hanson; 11. 50-Jay Krout; 12. 61-Johnny Scarborough; 13. 83-Larry McVay; 14. 2-Erin Statler (DNF); 15. 8D-Scott Ellerman (DNS). No time.

Lap Leaders – Andrew Hake (1), Austin Bishop (2-25)

305 Sprints Heat 1 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 36-Jaremi Hanson; 2. 11A-Austin Bishop; 3. 3D-David Grube II; 4. 88-Greg Dobrosky; 5. 61-Johnny Scarborough; 6. 2-Erin Statler; 7. 8D-Scott Ellerman (DNS); 8. 20-Stephanie Dodson (DNS). No time.

305 Sprints Heat 2 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 83-Larry McVay; 2. 77-Andrew Hake; 3. 4-Tyler Reinhardt; 4. 17-Kyle Smith; 5. 50-Jay Krout; 6. 9C-Darren Miller; 7. 11Z-Zach Newlin. No time.

600 MICRO SPRINTS

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 8-Jim Young, [1]; 2. 57G-Geoff Gill, [3]; 3. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [6]; 4. 14K-Hannah Riser, [2]; 5. 42K-Travis Keiser, [4]; 6. 6K-Cole Knopp, [9]; 7. (DNF) 17-Bradley Weber, [12]; 8. (DNF) 87-Buddy Hines, [7]; 9. (DNF) 6T9-Bill Smith, [10]; 10. (DNF) 96-Jesse Snyder, [5]; 11. (DNF) 880-Kameron Morral, [8]; (DNS) 6-Darren Kauffman, ; (DNS) 71-Tyler Leese. No time.

Lap Leaders – Jim Young (1-20)

600 Micro Sprint Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 8-Jim Young, [2]; 2. 57G-Geoff Gill, [3]; 3. 96-Jesse Snyder, [5]; 4. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [4]; 5. 880-Kameron Morral, [6]; 6. 6T9-Bill Smith, [7]; (DNS) 6-Darren Kauffman. No time.

600 Micro Sprint Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 14K-Hannah Riser, [1]; 2. 42K-Travis Keiser, [2]; 3. 17-Bradley Weber, [5]; 4. 87-Buddy Hines, [3]; 5. 6K-Cole Knopp, [6]; (DNS) 71-Tyler Leese. No time.

PRECISE RACING PRODUCTS STREET STOCKS

Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 2W-Brian Walls, [7]; 2. 21W-Will Walls, [11]; 3. 4J-Jim Jacobs, [4]; 4. 129X-Jimmy Combs, [3]; 5. 51-Jeremy Stremmel, [9]; 6. 60A-Aaron Beard, [2]; 7. 17-Brian Blank Jr, [8]; 8. 69-Tyler Harman, [1]; 9. (DNF) 54-Kyle Martin, [5]; 10. (DNF) 81F-Gary Calimer Jr., [6]; (DNS) 25-Sam Gallagher. No time.

Lap Leaders – Aaron Beard (1-9), Kyle Martin (10-15), Brian Walls (16-20)

Street Stock Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 2W-Brian Walls, [2]; 2. 81F-Gary Calimer Jr., [5]; 3. 4J-Jim Jacobs, [4]; 4. 60A-Aaron Beard, [6]; 5. 17-Brian Blank Jr, [3]; (DNS) 25-Sam Gallagher. No time.

Street Stock Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 21W-Will Walls, [2]; 2. 54-Kyle Martin, [5]; 3. 129X-Jimmy Combs, [1]; 4. 69-Tyler Harman, [3]; 5. (DNF) 51-Jeremy Stremmel, [4]. No time.

LIMITED STOCKS

Feature (15 Laps) – 1. 88-Justin Oberlin, [9]; 2. 69-Robbie Carroll, [16]; 3. 2-Nick Mc Daniel, [7]; 4. 67C-Jason Minter, [1]; 5. 38-Jason Chronister, [18]; 6. 22-Chad Martin, [15]; 7. 6-Matt Worley, [17]; 8. 56-Zach Baxter, [4]; 9. 14-Carl Cassell, [8]; 10. 86S-Tom Spangler, [19]; 11. 41-Cody Klinedinst, [13]; 12. 99X-Creden Sponseller Jr, [5]; 13. (DNF) 81-Matt Chronister, [2]; 14. (DNF) 59-Ryan Smith, [14]; 15. (DNF) 47-Travis Brown, [11]; 16. (DNF) 32-Jeff Foster, [12]; 17. (DNF) 13-Terry Hartlaub, [3]; 18. (DNF) 12-Kyle Rohrbaugh, [6]; (DNS) 55-Shawn Snell. No time.

Lap Leaders – Matt Chronister (1-12), Justin Oberlin (13-15)

Limited Stock Heat 1 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 12-Kyle Rohrbaugh, [4]; 2. 56-Zach Baxter, [2]; 3. 81-Matt Chronister, [7]; 4. 2-Nick Mc Daniel, [1]; 5. 88-Justin Oberlin, [10]; 6. 47-Travis Brown, [6]; 7. 41-Cody Klinedinst, [5]; 8. 22-Chad Martin, [3]; 9. 6-Matt Worley, [9]; 10. 86S-Tom Spangler, [8]. No time.

Limited Stock Heat 2 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 99X-Creden Sponseller Jr, [2]; 2. 13-Terry Hartlaub, [6]; 3. 67C-Jason Minter, [4]; 4. 14-Carl Cassell, [1]; 5. (DNF) 55-Shawn Snell, [8]; 6. (DNF) 32-Jeff Foster, [9]; 7. (DNF) 59-Ryan Smith, [3]; 8. (DNF) 69-Robbie Carroll, [5]; 9. (DNF) 38-Jason Chronister, [7]. No time.