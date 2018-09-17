Nor-Cal Posse Shootout at Placerville Speedway to feature elevated purse

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 17, 2018…With the biggest two-night event of the season on tap at Placerville Speedway we are pleased to announce that the “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout” will showcase an elevated purse thanks to multiple supporters.

Opening night this Friday will award $4,000-to-win thanks to extra support from Elk Grove Ford. If a full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour team wins the main event they will walk away with $4,500 with the Kyle Larson Racing bonus money factored in. With it being an SCCT event the Friday payout has been increased from last season and will pay $400-to-start the feature.

On Saturday the A-main will pay a stellar $7,000-to-win; $5,000 for second; $3,000 for third and a minimum of $500-to-start. If a full-time SCCT team wins the feature they’ll go home with $7,500.

Along with Elk Grove Ford, long-time Placerville Speedway partner Thompson’s Auto Group has also lent gracious support to the “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout.” Both Elk Grove Ford and Thompson’s Auto Group are important sponsors of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Placerville Speedway. If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle be sure and support these companies.

Both Elk Grove Ford and Thompson’s Auto Group have been a large part of our sport and we hope all fans and racers will think about them if they are looking to purchase a vehicle. Visit them online at https://www.elkgroveford.com/ and https://www.thompsonsauto.com/

Placerville Speedway weekly partner Capital Ace Hardware has also come on board to lend their support to the “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout.” If you are in the Sacramento area be sure and support them. Visit them at http://www.capitolace.com/ or at 1815 I Street in Sacramento, CA.

Each night will be separate point paying events for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards.

Plenty of camping will be available on the fairgrounds and a post-race party will be held after Friday’s action, featuring live music and tacos/drinks for sale.

Adult tickets for this Friday September 21 will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2018-norcal-posse-shootout-night-1-tickets-placerville-8LVHMY

Adult tickets for this Saturday September 22 cost $22, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18, children 6-11 are $6, kids five and under are free! Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2018-norcal-posse-shootout-night-2-tickets-placerville-QCPKNG

Seating is general admission, except for the reserved season ticket holders, whose seats are marked in the grandstands.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm each night. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. Live music during happy hour will be performed by Sam Peter and the Village.

Following the shootout, the season will be capped on September 29 with the MLM Motorsports Tractor-Truck Pulls.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Placerville Speedway would like to thank all of its partners for their support this season including Red Hawk Casino, Hoosier Racing Tires, Coors Light, Thompson’s Auto Group, Absolute Auto Glass, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust, Bear Republic Brewing, Beef’N’Brew, Capital Ace Hardware, Carol Russell Bookkeeping Service, Campora Propane, Davies Family Inn, High Sierra Industries, Poor Reds BBQ, Les Schwab Tires, the Paint Spot, Riebies Auto Parts, Shadow Ridge Ranch, The Critter Getter, Foothill Tree Service, Mountain Democrat, Union Bank, Windfall Media, Arnolds for Awards, and Sierra Arbor Worx.

Join over 10,600 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2018 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2018 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Remaining events at Placerville Speedway:

Friday September 21: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday September 22: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout