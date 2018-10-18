Allstar Performance Event List: October 18 – 21, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 18 – 21, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday October 18, 2018

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup

Friday October 19, 2018

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Winter Nationals – Rained Out

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattisburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Midget Cars – Kokomo Klash

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Klash

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – No Points

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup

Saturday October 20, 2018

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – NAPA Desert Sprint Car Series

Baer Field Speedway – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Winter Nationals – Rained Out

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Young Guns

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Open Wheel Madness III

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Open Wheel Madness III

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Open Wheel Madness III

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC – Speed2 Western US Dirt Midget Series

Southern Illinois Raceway – Marion, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Queen’s Royale

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Brian Healey Cup

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Sunday October 21, 2018

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial