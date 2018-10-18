Allstar Performance Event List: October 18 – 21, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 18 – 21, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday October 18, 2018
Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup
Friday October 19, 2018
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Winter Nationals – Rained Out
Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattisburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Midget Cars – Kokomo Klash
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Klash
Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws
Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – No Points
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup
Saturday October 20, 2018
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – NAPA Desert Sprint Car Series
Baer Field Speedway – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Winter Nationals – Rained Out
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series
Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Young Guns
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Open Wheel Madness III
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Open Wheel Madness III
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Open Wheel Madness III
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC – Speed2 Western US Dirt Midget Series
Southern Illinois Raceway – Marion, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Queen’s Royale
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Brian Healey Cup
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series
Waterford Speedbowl – Waterford, CT – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series
Sunday October 21, 2018
Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial