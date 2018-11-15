Allstar Performance Event List: November 16-17, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 16-17, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday November 16, 2018

Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Georgia State Outlaw Championship

Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southern States Midgets – Georgia State Outlaw Championship

Saturday November 17, 2018

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship / USAC – Western States Midget Championship

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Non-Wing Classic

Heartland Speedway – Moama, NSW – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Heartland Speedway – Moama, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Hobart Speedway – Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Midget Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Nelson Speedway – Richmond, NZ – NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – SRA Victorian Open Sprintcar Title

Robertson Holden Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – New Zealand Sprintcar Grand Prix

Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series

Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southern States Midgets – Georgia State Outlaw Championship

Showtime Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series – Georgia State Outlaw Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Development Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars