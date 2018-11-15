Allstar Performance Event List: November 16-17, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 16-17, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday November 16, 2018
Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series – Georgia State Outlaw Championship
Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southern States Midgets – Georgia State Outlaw Championship
Saturday November 17, 2018
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship / USAC – Western States Midget Championship
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Non-Wing Classic
Heartland Speedway – Moama, NSW – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Heartland Speedway – Moama, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Hobart Speedway – Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Midget Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Nelson Speedway – Richmond, NZ – NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – SRA Victorian Open Sprintcar Title
Robertson Holden Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – New Zealand Sprintcar Grand Prix
Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Screven Motorsports Complex – Sylvania, GA – USA – Southern States Midgets – Georgia State Outlaw Championship
Showtime Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series – Georgia State Outlaw Championship
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Development Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars