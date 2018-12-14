Elite Non-Wing Sprints Sanctioning With American Sprint Car Series In 2019

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 13, 2018) For the second time, the American Sprint Car Series will sanction Non-Wing Sprint Car racing as the Texas-based Elite Non-Wing Tour will join as an ASCS Regional Tour starting in 2019.

Unlike the former Canyon Region, and all Winged Tours of the American Sprint Car Series, the newly sanctioned Non-Wing Series will not be required to run the ASCS Spec Head but will remain with the series current rules package.

Presented by Abilene Powder Coating, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series will see action in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas in 2019 with 15 tracks making up a 26-race lineup. 281 Speedway in Stephenville, Texas and Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas will split 10 events between the two ovals in 2019 for the largest share of appearances.

Tracks with a pair of nights include Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, LA as well as Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., and Rose Bowl Speedway in Winona, Texas.

Remaining tracks on the 2019 tour include Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas), Grayson County Speedway (Bells, Texas), Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas), Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas), Timberline Speedway (Corley, Texas), West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas), 82 Speedway (Petty, Texas), and Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, Ark.)

The Abilene Powder Coating ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series is headed by Nathan Moore. Information on the series will be posted soon to http://www.ascsracing.com as the crew with MyRacePass.com finishes the series portal. Teams and tracks can contact Nathan Moore by phone at (903) 780-9934 or by email at elitenonwingsprints@gmail.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 ASCS Elite Non-Wing Lineup

3/2/2019-Rose Bowl Speedway – Winona, TX

3/8/2019-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

3/9/2019-Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX

3/23/2019-Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX

3/29/2019-Timberline Speedway – Corley, TX

4/6/2019-281 Speedway by C&S Promotions – Stephenville, TX

4/27/2019-Diamond Park Speedway – Murfreesboro, AR

5/4/2019-I-30 Speedway- Little Rock, AR

5/25/2019-Grayson County Speedway – Bells, TX

5/26/2019-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

6/1/2019-Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX

6/7/2019-Ark-La-Tex Speedway- Vivian, LA

6/8/2019-Ark-La-Tex Speedway- Vivian, LA

6/21/2019-281 Speedway by C&S Promotions – Stephenville, TX

6/22/2019-281 Speedway by C&S Promotions – Stephenville, TX

7/13/2019-Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX

7/26/2019-West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX

7/27/2019-Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX

8/3/2019-I-30 Speedway- Little Rock, AR

8/10/2019-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

8/17/2019-281 Speedway by C&S Promotions – Stephenville, TX

8/24/2019-82 Speedway – Petty, TX

9/28/2019-281 Speedway by C&S Promotions – Stephenville, TX

10/25/2019-Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX

10/26/2019-Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX

11/9/2019-Rose Bowl Speedway – Winona, TX