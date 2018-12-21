Brian Brown Racing Excited to Add SPLASH and FVP Stay Tuned as Associate Partners

From Inside Line Promotions

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (December 20, 2018) – Brian Brown Racing is excited to announce associate partnerships with SPLASH and FVP Stay Tuned.

The companies will adorn the sides of the nose wing throughout the 2019 season, which begins in less than two months.

“I’m really excited,” Brown said. “We’re on a 10-year partnership with FVP and to have another one of their companies – SPLASH – wanting to be a part of our racing is awesome. SPLASH is a product every consumer can use with their window wash, ice melt and all of their great products.

“FVP Stay Tuned is another awesome product and we’re looking forward to representing it in 2019. It’s exciting for me that with SPLASH and FVP Stay Tuned you can go to Casey’s and get it so it’s knocking multiple birds out with one stone.”

Factory Motor Parts Sr. Brand Manager Amber Misunas is also pleased with continuing to work with Brian Brown Racing and promoting two additional brands on the sprint car next year.

“We are thrilled to expand our 10-year partnership through our SPLASH brand and additional promotion of our FVP product Stay Tuned – a multi-system additive,” Misunas said. “This allows us to continue to bring our brands to life within this great sport of racing! As we like to say, ‘Stay Tuned for more fun!'”