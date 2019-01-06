USCS Set for 2019’s First Sprint Car Race in the USA

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (January 6, 2019) — “It ain’t long now, just 19 days”, says USCS Founder, President and Promoter, Pete Walton until the United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters fires into action and kicks off the 2019 National sprint car season with the earliest scheduled sprint car tour of events in the USA with the Rounds #1 and 2 of the 10-race USCS Winter Heat Series presented by FireAde 2000 on Friday and Saturday, January, 25th and 26th at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida. The first two of the mini-series of events marks the earliest ever start for the 23rd anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour for winged sprint cars, which one of North America’s major National series. These events are at the farthest South venue dirt racing in the United States.

Drivers from as far away as Canada and Washington state are expected for the inaugural USCS “Snow Free” Winter Nationals at the recently remodeled Hendry County ¼ mile racing facility where temperatures are expected to be in the 70 to 80 degree range in the day time with evenings a mild 60s to a low of the high 50 degrees for the two-nights of action in pleasant and mild South Florida.

Friday’s preliminary main event will pay $1500 to the winner with the last place starter receiving $250. Saturday night’s finale of the USCS “Snow Free” Winter Nationals presented by Fireade 2000 will pocket $3000 for being the first to cross under the checkers and park in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane to collect the Championship trophy.

For more info on the venue please visit www.hendryracing.com For USCS Sprint Car and USCS 600 Sprint Car Series info please visit www.uscsracing.com for the rules and schedule of events. For questions you can’t find answered please call USCS at 770-865-6097