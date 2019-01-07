Must See Racing Honoring Top Performers During Annual Awards Night

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (January 7, 2019) – Must See Racing will fete its top performers from the 2018 season during the annual MSR Awards Night on Jan. 19 at Quality Inn Coldwater.

The top 15 in points from the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series standings will all be honored during the proceedings, led by series champion Jimmy McCune, who wrapped up his fourth-straight title last year.

Veteran owner Jim McCune will also be recognized as part of the championship-winning team, along with additional special awards including Car Owner of the Year, Crew Chief of the Year and the season-long MSR Fast Qualifier Award, presented to the driver with the most fast times on the year.

Other honors to be handed out will be the Hard Charger of the Year Award, Young Gun Award, Most Improved Driver Award, the Sportsmanship, Perseverance and Hard Luck awards and the MSR Rookie of the Year Award, given to the first-year participant who finishes highest in the season standings.

The Must See Racing operations staff and series sponsors will also be recognized during the program.

In total, more than $31,000 in American Racer points fund money, contingency awards and other prizes will be distributed during the course of the banquet.

Each of the top-15 drivers in points will receive MSR’s trademark 24’’ by 36’’ profile billboards, commemorating their season and where they finished in the standings, with a likeness of the driver and car included.

Series president Jim Hanks will anchor the program with a review of the season and his annual State of the Series address.

“This event is an annual tradition for all of us at Must See Racing and we’re delighted to celebrate with all of our drivers in Coldwater, Mich., once again,” said Hanks. “We look forward to honoring Jimmy McCune as our champion for the fourth time and congratulate him on his record-extending accomplishment. We’re also excited to look back on our best year yet, which had seven different winners and eight different fast qualifiers, while also preparing for what promises to be a huge year ahead for the World’s Fastest Short Track Cars.”

The MSR Awards Night kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, but prior to the banquet proceedings will be the 2019 Owners & Drivers Meeting at 3 p.m.

That meeting will include a complete preview of the upcoming year, including the rules, schedule and other major highlights, along with a chance to register for the new season prior to the banquet.

Quality Inn Coldwater, site of the annual MSR Awards Night, is located at 1000 Orleans Blvd in Coldwater, Mich. The hotel can be reached at

For more information on Must See Racing, visit the series on the web at www.mustseeracing.com.