Seven Badger Midget races at Sycamore in 2019

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., Jan. 9—The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series will return to Sycamore (IL) Speedway for seven races during the 2018 season. This marks the fourth year that Badger will visit the famed 59-year old track in Northern Illinois.

The first appearance for the Badger Midgets at the 1/3 mile dirt oval will be on Saturday, May 18 followed by Saturday dates on June 1, June 22, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, and Aug. 31. Sycamore is one of eighteen tracks in Illinois to host a Badger sanctioned event in the organizations 82-year history.