Bernal to Drive for Tarlton Motorsports on the King of the West Tour

From Peterson Media

As schedules continue to get released and plans start to come together for 2019, Tarlton Motorsports is excited to announce that Hollister, CA driver Ryan Bernal will fill the seat of the potent No. 21 machine as the tentative plan is to compete for the King of the West Series Championship.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to driver for one of the best 410ci teams in California,” Ryan Bernal said. “I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to get a full season of winged 410 racing action under my belt, and am eager to work with Paul Baines and everyone associated with this team. I have to thank Tom and Tommy Tarlton for thinking of me and I can’t wait to get started!”

The way it sits as of now, the plan for Bernal and company will be to open the King of the West Series schedule on March 2nd in Stockton, CA and then pick the series back up once the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series leaves town and the schedule ramps up in April.

“I am looking forward to working with a driver like Ryan Bernal,” Tarlton Motorsports Crew Chief, Paul Baines said. “It is no secret that he is a versatile driver with success both with and without the wing, and I am looking forward to working with him in what is really his first shot in a winged 410ci sprint car. I want to thank Tom and Tommy Tarlton for continuing to support this sport and allowing me to be a part of this team.”

Aside from contesting the KWS schedule, Bernal and Tarlton Motorsports will look for more lore at the 26th Annual Trophy Cup in Tulare, CA in mid October an event both have had success at over the years.