New promotion team excited about Fremont Speedway in 2019

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – A new five-member team will lead Fremont Speedway into its 69th racing season in 2019 which kicks off Saturday, April 13.

“The Track That Action Built,” located in the Sandusky County Fairgrounds in the heart of Fremont, Ohio, will feature the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks nearly every Saturday through the middle of September.

The five member board that run will run the track after long-time promoters Rich and Shelly Farmer stepped down following the 2018 season, are Ryan Schiets (Chair), Brian “Buzz” Mathias, Justin Liskai, Gary Root and Rick Holland.

“We got a little bit of a late start but the team has met nearly every week. We have been out in the community meeting our marketing partners and talking to a lot of knowledgeable people in the sport. It will be a huge learning experience for us this season but we have the most loyal race fans and teams in the country and that will make things a lot easier for us,” Schiets said.

Schiets pointed out the standard weekly purse for the 410 sprints will pay $3,000 to the feature winner ($300 to start). He said the purses for the 305 sprints and dirt trucks have been increased in 2019. The 305 sprint feature winner will take home $750 ($200 to start) and the dirt truck feature winner will now earn $500 ($100 to start).

Another new twist in 2019 is the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont 410 Championship Series (AFCS) Presented the Baumann Auto Group and the KS Sales and Service AFCS 305 Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. There will be 18 AFCS 410 races in 2019 – 9 at both Fremont and Attica, and 14 AFCS 305 races – 7 at each track.

“By working with Attica and thanks to the work from Duane Hancock, we have been able to put together a pretty good package to reward the teams that are loyal to both tracks. There will be four back-to-back – Friday at Attica and Saturday at Fremont – events each paying $4,000 to win for the 410 sprints this year,” Schiets noted. “There are also three $1,000 to win 305 events. We are hoping to grow the fair race for the 305s to be an even bigger payday depending on sponsorship.”

Fremont Speedway’s season opener on Saturday, April 13 is an AFCS point night. Other notable events in 2019 at Fremont include:

– Saturday, May 4, Open Wheel Shootout featuring $4,000 to win AFCS 410 sprints; the 305 verses NRA 360 sprint challenge and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprints.

– Saturday, May 18, AFCS 410 sprints $4,000 to win, AFCS 305 sprints $1,000 to win.

– Saturday, May 25, FAST 410 sprints

– Saturday, June 8, AFCS 410 sprints $4,000 to win, AFCS 305 sprints $1,000 to win. Prior to the night’s racing the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremonies take place

– Saturday, June 15, BOSS non-wing sprints

– Saturday, June 29, Open Wheel Shootout with the AFCS 410 sprints, 305/NRA 360 sprint challenge, BOSS non-wing sprints

– Saturday, July 27, AFCS 410 sprints $4,000 to win

– Tuesday, Aug. 20, 305 fair race, at least $1,000 to win

– Saturday, Sept. 7, Track Championship Night

– Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, the 12th Annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic. Friday will see the 410 sprints battle for $3,000 to win with the 305 sprints battling for $1,000 to win. Saturday’s FAST 410 feature winner will take home $10,000 while the 305 sprint feature winner will earn $1,000.

“We put together a schedule that didn’t step on the bigger shows at other area tracks. We recognize we all have to work together to be successful. Now we just need Mother Nature to cooperate,” Schiets said.

Gates will open each week at Fremont Speedway at 4 p.m. with racing underway at 7 p.m. (times may very for specials).

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

FREMONT SPEEDWAY 2019 SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 13 – Fremont Federal Credit Union Night, 410 and 305 AFCS sprints, trucks

Saturday, April 27 – Level Performance/Gressman Powersports Night, 410 and 305 sprints and trucks

Saturday, May 4 – Amerigas Propane Open Wheel Shootout, AFCS 410 sprints ($4,000 to win, 305/NRA 360 challenge, BOSS non-wing sprints

Saturday, May 18 – Kistler Engines Night, 410 and 305 AFCS ($4,000 to win for 410s and $1,000 to win for 305s), trucks

Saturday, May 25 – American Powersports Night, FAST 410 sprints, 305 sprints and trucks

Saturday, June 8 – Vision Quest Night, 410 and 305 AFCS ($4,000 to win for 410 sprints and $1,000 to win for 305 sprints), trucks, vintage cars. Hall of Fame induction prior to the night’s racing

Saturday, June 15 – Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night, BOSS non-wing sprints, 305 sprints, trucks

Saturday, June 29 – Willie’s Sales and Service Open Wheel Shoot Out, AFCS 410 sprints, 305/NRA 360 challenge, BOSS non-wing sprints

Saturday, July 6 – Crown Battery Night, 410 and 305 AFCS, trucks

Saturday, July 13 – 410 and 305 AFCS sprints ($1,000 to win for 305 sprints), trucks

Saturday, July 27 – Baumann Auto Group Night, 410 and 305 AFCS ($4,000 to win for 410 sprints), trucks

Saturday, Aug. 3 – 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Tuesday, Aug. 20 – Fremont Fence Fair Race, 305 sprints

Saturday, Aug. 24 – Redline Equipment Tractor Pulls

Saturday, Sept. 7 – Kistler Racing Products Track Championship and AFCS Championship for 410 and 305 sprints, trucks

Sunday, Sept. 8 – Johnny Auxter Day, vintage car racing

Friday, Sept. 20 – All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night, 12th Annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic, FAST 410 sprints ($3,000 to win), 305 sprints ($1,000 to win), trucks

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Kear’s Speedshop Night, 12th Annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic, FAST 410 sprints $10,000 to win, 305 sprints ($1,000 to win), trucks.