2019 Feature Win List Week Six: Pickens and Kofoid Lead The Way

Updated 02/11/2018

1. Buddy Kofoid – 5

2. Michael Pickens – 5

3. Christopher Bell – 3

4. Dayne Kingshott – 3

5. Donny Schatz – 3

6. Joel Chadwick – 3

7. Robbie Farr – 3

8. Tim Shaffer – 3

9. Tyler Courtney – 3

10. A.J. Maddox – 2

11. Andrew Scheuerle – 2

12. Brad Sweet – 2

13. Daryn Pittman – 2

14. Jamie Veal – 2

15. Jason Kendrick – 2

16. Kyle Larson – 2

17. Ash Housfield – 1

18. Bailey Goodwin – 1

19. Bradley Maiolo – 1

20. Brayden Parr – 1

21. Brock Dean – 1

22. Carson Macedo – 1

23. Chris James – 1

24. Daniel Evans – 1

25. Danny Smith – 1

26. Darren Vine – 1

27. Davie Franek – 1

28. Gio Scelzi – 1

29. Harley Smee – 1

30. James McFadden – 1

31. Jamie Larsen – 1

32. Jamie McDonald – 1

33. Jamie Usher – 1

34. Jason Bates – 1

35. Joey Aguilar – 1

36. Justin Grant – 1

37. Kerry Madsen – 1

38. Logan Schuchart – 1

39. Logan Seavey – 1

40. Luke Oldfield – 1

41. Luke Redpath – 1

42. Luke Storer – 1

43. Luke Weel – 1

44. Marcus Dumesny – 1

45. Mark Smith – 1

46. Matt Jackson – 1

47. Matthew Jackson – 1

48. Mitchell Faccinto – 1

49. Mitchell Haynes – 1

50. Nathan Smee – 1

51. Nick Hall – 1

52. R.J. Johnson – 1

53. Rico Abreu – 1

54. Robert Mazzer – 1

55. Rusty Hickman – 1

56. Rusty Whittaker – 1

57. Scott Crossey – 1

58. Scott Thomsen – 1

59. Shane Stewart – 1

60. Tim Kaeding – 1

61. Tom Lubsden – 1

62. Tony Stewart – 1

63. Travis Mills – 1

64. Zachary Madrid – 1

The staff at TJSlideways.com works hard to maintain this list as accurately as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.