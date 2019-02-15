2019 Feature Win List Week Six: Pickens and Kofoid Lead The Way

Updated 02/11/2018
1. Buddy Kofoid – 5
2. Michael Pickens – 5
3. Christopher Bell – 3
4. Dayne Kingshott – 3
5. Donny Schatz – 3
6. Joel Chadwick – 3
7. Robbie Farr – 3
8. Tim Shaffer – 3
9. Tyler Courtney – 3
10. A.J. Maddox – 2
11. Andrew Scheuerle – 2
12. Brad Sweet – 2
13. Daryn Pittman – 2
14. Jamie Veal – 2
15. Jason Kendrick – 2
16. Kyle Larson – 2
17. Ash Housfield – 1
18. Bailey Goodwin – 1
19. Bradley Maiolo – 1
20. Brayden Parr – 1
21. Brock Dean – 1
22. Carson Macedo – 1
23. Chris James – 1
24. Daniel Evans – 1
25. Danny Smith – 1
26. Darren Vine – 1
27. Davie Franek – 1
28. Gio Scelzi – 1
29. Harley Smee – 1
30. James McFadden – 1
31. Jamie Larsen – 1
32. Jamie McDonald – 1
33. Jamie Usher – 1
34. Jason Bates – 1
35. Joey Aguilar – 1
36. Justin Grant – 1
37. Kerry Madsen – 1
38. Logan Schuchart – 1
39. Logan Seavey – 1
40. Luke Oldfield – 1
41. Luke Redpath – 1
42. Luke Storer – 1
43. Luke Weel – 1
44. Marcus Dumesny – 1
45. Mark Smith – 1
46. Matt Jackson – 1
47. Matthew Jackson – 1
48. Mitchell Faccinto – 1
49. Mitchell Haynes – 1
50. Nathan Smee – 1
51. Nick Hall – 1
52. R.J. Johnson – 1
53. Rico Abreu – 1
54. Robert Mazzer – 1
55. Rusty Hickman – 1
56. Rusty Whittaker – 1
57. Scott Crossey – 1
58. Scott Thomsen – 1
59. Shane Stewart – 1
60. Tim Kaeding – 1
61. Tom Lubsden – 1
62. Tony Stewart – 1
63. Travis Mills – 1
64. Zachary Madrid – 1
The staff at TJSlideways.com works hard to maintain this list as accurately as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.