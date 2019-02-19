Engler Machine & Tool returns as 2019 Sprints On Dirt heat race sponsor

From SOD

FORT WAYNE, IN (February 18, 2019) – Engler Machine & Tool will once again be a Sprints On Dirt primary heat race sponsor in 2019.

Sprints On Dirt was instrumental in the resurgence of payouts for heat races in sprint car racing and Engler Machine and Tool helped make it happen. In 2019, SOD heat race winners and second place finishers will receive cash with third and fourth finishers receiving product or certificates.

John Naida, Sprints On Dirt Director of Operations, announced the program, stating: “Tim (Engler) has deep roots in open wheel racing and Engler Machine & Tool has been a staunch supporter of Sprints On Dirt for quite some time. We are honored to be able to partner with such a well-respected leader in motor sports.”

Engler Machine & Tool is recognized today for its championship-winning fuel injection systems powering top name competitors to countless wins. Engler-powered teams are off to a fast start in 2019 in sprints, tractor pulling, midgets, and micros. A new Engler stock throttle body mechanical injection is rapidly receiving approval for use in 600 micro classes across the country and is sure to be a favorite.

For more information about Engler Machine & Tool, go to www.englermachine.com .and check out its Facebook and Twitter pages. Get all the latest Sprint On Dirt information at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook and Twitter.