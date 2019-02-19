MAHLE Aftermarket Hard Charger Award announced for SOD in 2019

From SOD

FORT WAYNE, IN (February 14, 2019) – Long-time Sprints On Dirt partner MAHLE Aftermarket has returned for 2019 as the title sponsor of the SOD hard charger award.

The MAHLE Aftermarket Hard Charger Award is a new role for the company. Previously MAHLE was sponsor of the MAHLE/Clevite Short Track Challenge, then the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge from 2016 through 2018.

The MAHLE Aftermarket Hard Charger in each 2019 Sprints On Dirt race will award $50 to the driver who advances the most positions from their original starting position in the A-main. 2018 SOD Champion Chad Blonde was hard charger four times to lead all drivers last year.

Ted Hughes, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., Marketing North America stated: “The MAHLE commitment to performance on tracks and roads around the world is evident in all of the vehicles we help power – nowhere is this more evident than in great American grass roots series like Sprints on Dirt where the passion of the American racer is captured week in and week out.”

John Naida, Sprints On Dirt Director of Operation, announced MAHLE’s return, stating: “SOD is proud of our long-time partnership with MAHLE. The MAHLE brand has provided high quality products for several generations of racers and SOD is honored to share our success with MAHLE once again.”

MAHLE products are used in every second automobile around the world; this is no wonder since the company is one of the 30 largest automotive suppliers and one of the top 3 systems providers. Almost all automobile and engine manufacturers work with MAHLE when dealing with piston systems, cylinder components, valve trains, air management, and fluid management systems. The MAHLE Aftermarket division transfers this knowledge to our partners in retail, repair shops, and engine rebuilders—and of course into the corresponding products.

To learn all about MAHLE Aftermarket, visit https://www.mahle-aftermarket.com/na/en/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MAHLE_AM_NA.

Get all the latest Sprint On Dirt information at www.sprintsondirt.com and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt/.