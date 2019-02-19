Speed Shift TV and POWRi Partner for 2019 Season and Beyond

Shawn Miller

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (Feb. 18, 2019) – Speed Shift TV is pleased to announce a partnership with POWRi Racing beginning with the 2019 season.

The motor sports marketing, production and live streaming provider will live broadcast approximately 40 POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League, POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League and POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro events this season with the complete schedule being announced in the near future.

“POWRi boasts a stellar field of talent and they visit some extremely iconic tracks,” Speed Shift TV Announcer Chet Christner said. “I have no doubt it will make for an exciting time behind the mic for these broadcasts and we look forward to helping them showcase their brand of racing to an international audience.”

Speed Shift TV will also house exclusive and extended On-Demand coverage from various events that are not broadcast live and all content will be available with the recently announced VIP subscription, which is only $40 per month. On-Demand passes are also available for $9.95 per month or $99.95 per year.

Coverage will begin with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s 6th annual Turnpike Challenge, which is March 21 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; March 22-23 at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Okla.; and March 24 at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/.

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 275 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.