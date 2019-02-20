Must See Racing Confirms Calendar & Adds Sandusky

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – Must See Racing Sprint Car Series officials have released an updated calendar of events for the winged 410ci asphalt sprint car tour, featuring a notable date change and one additional venue.

The Must See Racing season will now kick off on May 4 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway with the annual Must See Racing 50, while the series’ two-day weekend at Ace Speedway moves to Oct. 18-19 as part of the track’s season-ending Rodney Cook Memorial weekend.

This year’s season kickoff at Anderson’s quarter-mile bullring marks the first spring standalone event for Must See Racing in the history of the sanctioning body. Previous spring races at Anderson were held as part of Pay Less Little 500 week at the end of May.

In addition, Ohio’s Sandusky Speedway becomes the fourth new track that Must See Racing will visit during the upcoming season, with a Sunday afternoon special planned at the half-mile oval on Aug. 25.

Sandusky joins Ace, Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie Speedway and New York’s Hillside Buffalo Speedway as new facilities for “The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars” this season.

In total, 12 full-points shows are featured on this year’s Must See Racing calendar, as well as a special Rumble for the Record time-trial challenge at Illinois’ Rockford Speedway on Sept. 28 and the annual sanctioning of the Pay Less Little 500, which Must See Racing has held since 2008.

“We’re very excited to release our finalized schedule for the 2019 season and to welcome Sandusky Speedway to the Must See Racing family,” said series president Jim Hanks. “They have a fast half-mile and a strong brand of racing that we look forward to bringing ‘The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars’ to for the first time during our summer stretch.

“In addition, we look forward to joining Ace Speedway for their Rodney Cook Memorial weekend in October,” Hanks added. “The date change is one we feel will be beneficial both for our drivers and teams and for Ace Speedway.”

The upcoming season marks the 10th full year of competition for the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series.

“We’re primed and ready to kick things off on May 4 and begin celebrating a decade of exciting racing with our competitors and fans,” Hanks noted. “We hope that everyone will come out and join us at the race track throughout the season.”

2019 Must See Racing Sprint Car Series Schedule

Date – Venue – Location

May 4 – Anderson Speedway – Anderson, Ind.

May 25 – Anderson Speedway – Anderson, Ind. *

June 1 – Berlin Raceway – Marne, Mich.

June 15 – Lake Erie Speedway – North East, Pa.

July 5 – Birch Run Speedway – Birch Run, Mich.

July 26 – Hillside Buffalo Speedway – Holland, N.Y.

July 27 – Hillside Buffalo Speedway – Holland, N.Y.

Aug. 10 – Berlin Raceway – Marne, Mich.

Aug. 25 – Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, Ohio

Sept. 14 – Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, Pa.

Sept. 28-29 – Rockford Speedway – Rockford, Ill.

Oct. 18 – Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, N.C.

Oct. 19 – Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, N.C.

* – non-points event, 71st Little 500