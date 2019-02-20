NCRA Sprint Season Opener Set for 41 Lap Feature Finale!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – February 20, 2019 – In memory of the late Jason Johnson, 81 Speedway and National Championship Racing Association president C Ray Hall has announced that the ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” championship feature finale will be 41-laps in Jason’s honor. This $13,000 to win season opener for the series sprint car division will take place on Thursday-Saturday night, April 4-6, 2019 with an open practice session on Thursday, followed by a $1500 to win/$200 to start feature event on Friday night. Saturday night’s feature finale will pay $600 to just to start the twenty-two-car field.

Jason won this annual event in 2012 and 2013 and has a total of ten-career NCRA victories, five in both the series 360-ci and 410-ci divisions.

More information on this annual event and all-things NCRA can be found on the series official website www.racencra.com and their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

NCRA is also actively looking for a presenting partner for this upcoming 49th consecutive season. For details and information please call Warren Hardy or Mylisa Powers (316) 755-1781.

The series would like to welcome the following for their partnership for this upcoming race season: Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Park City Chamber of Commerce, Precise Racing Products and Ultra-Shield Racing Products.