Kyle Larson Racing Bonus Returns to SCCT in 2019

By Gary Thomas

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is excited to announce that the Kyle Larson Racing A-main Bonus Award will be returning this season. Full-time teams/owners that win a Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards A-main in 2019 will go home with a $500 bonus courtesy of Kyle Larson Racing.

With the extra money added in, it allows full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour competitors the opportunity to race for a minimum of $3,000-to-win each night.

“We want to thank Kyle Larson Racing for the support once again this season,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “The unique thing about the bonus money is that it rewards the teams who show commitment and dedication to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour throughout the year. We are looking forward to a great 2019 and can’t wait to get it started at Placerville Speedway on March 30th.”

If a tour regular doesn’t win the feature, that $500 will roll over into the winners share for the season-ending Tribute to Gary Patterson at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 2nd. The KLR bonus money will automatically be up for grabs at the opener in Placerville on March 30th, meaning the A-main will pay $3,000-to-win.

Standard nightly payouts for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will once again be $2,500-to-win.

KYLE LARSON RACING BONUS MONEY ELIGIBILITY

1. Available to any car owner who is a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

2. Full-time participant is defined as a car owner who has not missed any Sprint Car Challenge Tour race up to that point of the schedule.

3. A car owner does not have to utilize the same driver at all events, nor does a driver have to utilize the same car owner in order to collect the bonus money. However, the A-Main winning car owner MUST BE a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. PLEASE NOTE: a full-time driver is not eligible for the bonus if that driver wins a Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-Main in a car whose owner is not a full-time participant.

4. Since ALL car owner and driver teams will be considered full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participants at the first scheduled race the $500.00 bonus WILL be paid to the A-Main winner.

5. The first Sprint Car Challenge Tour event is defined as the first actual A-Main race to be completed, regardless of track location, as weather or other factors may affect the race schedule.

KYLE LARSON RACING BONUS MONEY ROLLOVER

1. If the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus money goes uncollected at any 2019 Sprint Car Challenge Tour event the $500.00 bonus money will roll over to the A-Main (see item #2) at the final SCCT event at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 2, 2019.

2. If there is unclaimed $500.00 Kyle Larson Racing Bonus money from any event(s), the total unclaimed bonus money rolling over to the above referenced Stockton Dirt Track race will be paid to the winner of the A-Main race, regardless if the car owner is a full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participant. For this event only, the car owner DOES NOT need not be a full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participant.

3. If, for any reason, the Stockton Dirt Track event is cancelled the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus Money will roll over to the first Sprint Car Challenge Tour event of 2020.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2019 Schedule

Saturday March 30: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Friday April 12: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 13: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 27: Petaluma Speedway

Friday May 17: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic)

Saturday May 18: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday June 15: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford

Saturday June 29: Placerville Speedway (Summertime Sprint Salute w/ KWS-NARC)

Sunday June 30: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 6: Stockton Dirt Track (Fourth annual Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Saturday August 3: Merced Speedway

Saturday October 12: Keller Auto Speedway (34th annual Cotton Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (36th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/ KWS-NARC)