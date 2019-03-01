KELLER’S AUTO BODY & TOWING NAMED 2019 SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY 360 SPRINT CAR TITLE SPONSOR

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Keller’s Auto Body & Towing of Selinsgrove has been named the title sponsor of the 360 sprint car division at Selinsgrove Speedway for the upcoming 2019 racing season.

The 360 sprint cars will headline most of the Saturday night racing cards at the historic half-mile oval for the sixth consecutive season. A regular 25-lap feature will pay $2,000 to win with a number of special events offering higher purses for the winged open wheel division.

Located at 825 N. High Street in Selinsgrove, Keller’s Auto Body & Towing, a third-generation family-owned business operated by the father-son team of Matt and Cody Keller, has been serving the Selinsgrove and surrounding areas since 1953. They also manage locations in Northumberland and Duncannon.

“Keller’s Auto Body and Selinsgrove Speedway have been staples in the Selinsgrove community for decades,” said speedway general manager Steve Inch. “We appreciate this local business partnering with the speedway to help promote some of the best weekly dirt track racing in the country.”

Keller’s Auto Body & Towing provides 24/7 passenger and commercial towing services. The company’s fleet also includes an emergency response trailer and 60-ton rotator truck. Their auto body experts specialize in full auto and truck body repair services, as well as dent and scratch removal.

For additional information about the company’s services please visit kellersautobodyandtowing.com or call 570.374.4333.

The 360 sprint car champion will receive a $3,000 bonus out of the $10,000 point fund at the track’s annual awards banquet at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport on Nov. 9.

The speedway will wrap up its annual week-long Motorsports Show at the Susquehanna Valley Mall this Friday, March 1, with the season kick off ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in Center Court.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s 2019 Season Opener is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, featuring the Keller’s Auto Body & Towing 360 sprint cars, Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center super late models, and the A&A Auto Stores pro stocks and roadrunners.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can also be reached at 570.374.2266.