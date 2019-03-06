DCRP Season Opener Just One Month Away!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (March 6, 2019) – The 2019 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park is rapidly approaching, as opening night atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southeast Kansas is just one short month away.

Dodge City Raceway Park will raise the curtains on the season with a full card of championship chase action on Saturday night, April 6.

The season opens with a bang as the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars square off with the United Rebel Sprint Series. The IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks fill out the opening night card.

The April 6 season opener will be preceded by a car show and open practice on Saturday, March 23.

The April 6 event is the first of 18 scheduled events atop the 3/8-mile clay oval that ultimately culminates with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” on September 20-21.

A number of other special events take place along the way including the marquee Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals event on June 13-15. The full slate of events is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

The 2019 season at Dodge City Raceway Park will also be enhanced by the addition of “Little DCRP”, a 1/7-mile clay oval constructed within the existing Raceway that will play host to eight Sunday cards of Micro Sprints and Karts.

Reigning DCRP track champions include Steven Richardson in the DCRP Sprint Car Ranks, Nick Link in IMCA Modifieds, Jeff Kaup in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Dusty Witthuhn in IMCA Stock Cars and Reagan Sellard in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites official internet site is located at www.hiexpress.com/DodgeCity/HIExpress. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.