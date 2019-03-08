305-ci Sprints Part of Six Selected Events at 81 Speedway in 2019!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – March 7, 2019 – Sprint Car fans will be in for a double-dose of sprint car action at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas this summer as six, 305-ci sprint car events have been added to the program when the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas 360 ci-sprint car division competes at the C Ray Hall facility.

Courtesy of Precise Racing Products, race fans will see a mixture of both Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series and Sprint Series of Oklahoma action in 2019.

Those dates include:

April 5 (URSS)

May 26 (URSS/SSO)

July 13 (SSO)

August 17 (SSO)

October 5 (URSS)

T.B.A.

If utilizing both 360-ci and 305-ci powerplants, drivers are encouraged and welcome to compete in both divisions, giving race fans a night filled with “winged warrior” open-wheel action.

A huge “thank you” to Precise Racing Products on their involvement with providing exciting 305-ci sprint car racing action for the upcoming 2019 race season.