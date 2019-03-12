MAVTV MADERA POWRi BCRA MIDGETS TAKE CENTER STAGE SATURDAY NIGHT

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (March 11, 2019) – The fifth year of MAVTV coverage of the Madera Speedway has seen an expansion to 24 episodes, with the new Madera POWRi BCRA Midgets taking center stage for this Saturday’s TV slate. The newly formed series is a combined effort between the nation’s fastest growing short track, the nation’s fastest growing open wheel sanctioning body, and the oldest sanctioning body in Midget racing history. They will combine for five races beginning with Saturday’s jaunt, all televised.

Their co-headliner this Saturday was slated to be the new California Challenge Cup for steel bodied cars from Grand National-style racing. A wet winter and the development of new teams has put this series on hold until May 4th, when they will come out in force for a six race schedule. Many young drivers from Madera’s Jr. and Pro Late Model Series are combining forces with existing teams and equipment, for a lower-cost approach to gaining heavy car experience.

Midgets have been a mainstay at the Madera Speedway one-third mile asphalt oval. For many years, the track was known nationally as an open wheel playground. Midget racing is poised for a serious pavement comeback and putting the POWRi BCRA Midgets front and center on Saturday will start the effort.

“We are very eager to start this new partnership with our Midgets and get them onto MAVTV,” promoter Kenny Shepherd said. “Race fans across the country have been looking for more pavement open wheels and I think this series is a great way to provide it.”

Madera’s brightest star is Jesse Love, 14 of Menlo Park. The two-time Jr. Late Model champion also won the BCRA championship last year to be the sanctioning body’s youngest ever title holder. Love has a full slate of national POWRi races with Keith Kunz this year, but will return to Madera on Saturday night to race in the new pavement TV Midget series. He will be joined by a host of veterans from central California along with local favorites such as third-generation racer Cody Gerhardt and Los Banos High School graduate Cody Jessop. Chad Nichols of San Carlos won the pavement championship for BCRA last season and is always a contender at Madera.

Joining the Midgets on Saturday’s busy card will be the season openers for the Madera local Late Model championship, Madera Hobby Stocks, Modified Super Toyotas, Toyota Sedans, and a Jr. Late Model exhibition race. The USAC Western US Midgets for Ford Focus-powered cars are also scheduled to compete.

The Madera Late Model division serves as the non-televised feeder series for the Pro Late Model division and routinely attracts car counts in the upper teens. Their 2018 champion is Jason Aguirre while the Hobby Stock defending champion is Steve Schermerhorn.

Action gets started on Friday evening with practice from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday’s program begins with pit gates opening at noon. Practices run from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. with qualifying and heat races to follow. Opening Ceremonies will be at 6 p.m. with main events to follow.

Tickets for this great night of racing are just $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $7 for youth ages 6-12, and kids five and under are free!

For more information about Madera Racing on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com orwww.mavtv.com. For more information on Nut Up Industries please visitwww.nutupindustries.com and for more information about 51FIFTY Energy Drink visitwww.51fiftyenergydrink.com

Madera Speedway is presented by major partners Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY Energy Drink, iPull-uPull, and Color Fast Industries. Contingency sponsors include Five Star Bodies, Maita Motorsports, McCallister Precision Marketing, H&S Body Works, Hoosier Tires, and StopTech Brakes.

Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Thursdays every week. The show airs at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST and is also available on the Lucas Oil Racing TV app. 2018 episodes will continue airing until the late spring, when 2019 episodes will hit the airwaves.