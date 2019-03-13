Franklin B. Alexander Memorial to pay $5K to win at Sycamore Speedway

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, IL March 12— Officials of the The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series and the Alexander Family announced today that the “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” will be at Sycamore Speedway on Saturday night Aug. 31. The event will pay $5,000 to win.

To be eligible for the $5,000 winner’s share, the driver and owner must be Badger members and compete in at least five Badger events prior to the August 31 event. If the winner fails to meet the bonus requirement he will receive the standard Badger first place payout. The feature event will pay $250 to start.

Franklin B. Alexander was a long-time well-known race fan attending events at Sycamore, Wilmot and Sante Fe Speedway to name a few tracks. Due to the generosity of the Alexander family which competes in the series, competitors will be racing for the largest posted purse during the 2019 season.

The event will be the final of seven events for the Badger Midgets during the season at the 1/3 mile dirt oval. The first event is Saturday, May 18 followed by Saturday dates on June 1, June 22, July 20, August 3, 17, and 31. Sycamore is one of eighteen tracks in Illinois to host a Badger sanctioned event in the organizations 83-year history.

The Badger series kickoffs their 83rd season at Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday night April 20 with the running of the “The Wipperfurth Triple Crown”. Sycamore Speedway opens their 56th season of racing one week later Saturday night April 27.