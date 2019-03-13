Kokomo Speedway Selects Speed Shift TV to Broadcast Events Via Live Pay-Per-View Video

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (March 13, 2019) – Kokomo Speedway is the latest track to sign up for live online video broadcasts of its events through a partnership with Speed Shift TV.

The quarter-mile dirt oval in Kokomo, Ind., runs from early April through the middle of October with midgets, winged sprint cars, non-wing sprint cars and micro sprints among the featured divisions.

Speed Shift TV will broadcast lap-by-lap coverage throughout most of the season, excluding dates with USAC on the schedule along with the Dave Crow Classic on July. 3. The active shows on Speed Shift TV will be encompassed in the recently announced VIP subscription, which is only $40 per month and showcases a number of tracks, series and events each month.

Several of the marquee events at Kokomo Speedway include the FAST Series and BOSS Series competing on April 28, BC’s Indiana Double on May 26, the Bob Darland Memorial on June 23, the Vince Osman Season Championship on Sept. 1 and the Kokomo Klash XIII Oct. 18-19.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

SPEED SHIFT TV –

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 275 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.