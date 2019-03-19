2019 Feature Win List Week 11: Pickens Extends His Lead

As of 03/18/2019
1. Michael Pickens – 9
2. Buddy Kofoid – 5
3. Mark Smith – 5
4. Donny Schatz – 4
5. Robbie Farr – 4
6. Tim Shaffer – 4
7. Andrew Scheuerle – 3
8. Christopher Bell – 3
9. Dayne Kingshott – 3
10. James McFadden – 3
11. Joel Chadwick – 3
12. Tyler Courtney – 3
13. A.J. Maddox – 2
14. Brad Sweet – 2
15. C.J. Leary – 2
16. Carson Macedo – 2
17. Chase Johnson – 2
18. Chris Windom – 2
19. Darren Johnson – 2
20. Daryn Pittman – 2
21. Jacob Harris – 2
22. Jamie Veal – 2
23. Jason Kendrick – 2
24. Justin Grant – 2
25. Kaidon Brown – 2
26. Kyle Larson – 2
27. Logan Schuchart – 2
28. Lucas Wolfe – 2
29. Luke Oldfield – 2
30. Luke Redpath – 2
31. Luke Weel – 2
32. Marcus Dumesny – 2
33. Mitchell Faccinto – 2
34. Rusty Hickman – 2
35. Steven Lines – 2
36. Tony Stewart – 2
37. Adam Clarke – 1
38. Alex Bright – 1
39. Alex Ross – 1
40. Alfonso Guadagnino – 1
41. Andy Forsberg – 1
42. Ash Housfield – 1
43. Austin Liggett – 1
44. Bailey Goodwin – 1
45. Ben Bucher – 1
46. Benjamin Harris – 1
47. Bradley Maiolo – 1
48. Brant Chandler – 1
49. Brayden Parr – 1
50. Brett Milburn – 1
51. Brock Dean – 1
52. Brody Roa – 1
53. Cameron McIntosh – 1
54. Carson Short – 1
55. Chad Wilson – 1
56. Charles Hunter – 1
57. Chris James – 1
58. Connor Loffler – 1
59. Connor Rangi – 1
60. Cory Eliason – 1
61. D.J. Netto – 1
62. Dan Moes – 1
63. Daniel Evans – 1
64. Danny Dietrich – 1
65. Danny Smith – 1
66. Darren Mollenoyux – 1
67. Darren Vine – 1
68. Davie Franek – 1
69. Dean Brindle – 1
70. Garrett Green – 1
71. Gio Scelzi – 1
72. Grant Anderson – 1
73. Harley Smee – 1
74. Hunter Scuerenberg – 1
75. Ian Madsen – 1
76. Jacob Jolley – 1
77. Jake Swanson – 1
78. Jamie Larsen – 1
79. Jamie McDonald – 1
80. Jamie Usher – 1
81. Jason Bates – 1
82. Jeff Emerson – 1
83. Joey Aguilar – 1
84. Joey Iest – 1
85. Josh Hodges – 1
86. Kaiden Manders – 1
87. Kent Lewis – 1
88. Kerry Madsen – 1
89. Kevin Ramey – 1
90. Kyle Mock – 1
91. Kyle Rasmussen – 1
92. Lachlan McHugh – 1
93. Logan Seavey – 1
94. Luke Dillon – 1
95. Luke Storer – 1
96. Mark Caruso – 1
97. Marshall McDarmaid – 1
98. Matt Covington – 1
99. Matt Egel – 1
100. Matt Jackson – 1
101. Matthew Jackson – 1
102. Matthew Reed – 1
103. Michael Ing – 1
104. Michael McDonald – 1
105. Mickey Kempgens – 1
106. Mitchell Haynes – 1
107. Morgan Turpen – 1
108. Nathan Smee – 1
109. Nick Hall – 1
110. Nick Penno – 1
111. R.J. Johnson – 1
112. Rico Abreu – 1
113. Robbie Smith – 1
114. Robert Mazzer – 1
115. Rusty Whittaker – 1
116. Ryan Jones – 1
117. Sam Hafertepe Jr. – 1
118. Scott Crossey – 1
119. Scott Farmer – 1
120. Scott Thomsen – 1
121. Shane Stewart – 1
122. Terry McCarl – 1
123. Terry Witherspoon – 1
124. Tim Kaeding – 1
125. Tom Lubsden – 1
126. Tony Gualda – 1
127. Travis Mills – 1
128. Troy DeCaire – 1
129. Wayne Johnson – 1
130. Zach Daum – 1
131. Zachary Madrid – 1
The staff at TJSlideways.com works hard to maintain this list as accurately as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.