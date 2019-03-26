Wilson Outruns the Weather and Wins First Race Since May 2016

Inside Line Promotions

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (March 25, 2019) – Greg Wilson earned his first feature victory in nearly three years last Saturday at North Alabama Speedway, where he won both his heat race and the main event during the USCS Series event.

“We were going to go to Little Rock, Ark., but it looked like a pretty good chance of rain,” he said. “The weather looked perfect for the deal in Alabama. After sitting for so many weeks we made the decision to go the extra couple of hours where the weather looked better and it paid off.”

Wilson guided his Hercules Tires, DNC Hydraulics, Ohio Logistics and Gear Off Road sponsored team from sixth to win a heat race.

“We got a pretty good start and to third pretty quick,” he said. “The track was slick and usually that’s up our alley. We found a line that was a little different than the other guys. With Danny Smith, Terry Gray and Morgan Turpen in the second heat it was hard to gauge how good we were. We had Matt Frisbee and Cole Freeser from Charlotte was there to help us. We worked on the car quite a bit for the feature.”

Wilson’s strong heat race performance landed him on the pole for the A Main.

“We led from green to checkered,” he said. “It was pretty fun because we were in traffic quite a bit. Without racing much this season it’s good to be around other cars and have to figure out where to pass them. We had a couple of cautions and I knew Danny had got to second. On one restart I could hear him so I knew he was close, but I guess we got away at the end. It was good to win something. After not winning for a couple of years, getting beat up with the Outlaws, it was a good feeling to get my girls a trophy.”

Wilson’s win was his first since May 2016.

“It was one of those nights where everything worked our way,” he said. “It’s good ole boys kind of like how racing used to be. It was a packed house. It was crazy the amount of people there.”

Wilson has Hercules Tires dealership visits this Tuesday at Danny’s Tire & Auto Service in Russellville, Ark., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday at Coffee Farmers Co-Op in Manchester, Tenn., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He is planning on competing with the USCS Series this Friday at Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, Tenn., and Saturday at Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, Ark.

“It makes sense with our dealership schedule to run the USCS races this weekend,” he said. “That is the smartest financial decision as it will keep us from having to backtrack too much. This is the last week that we have to stay on the road for dealership visits, but we might stay out another week depending on the weather. We’ll get that figured out early next week.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 23 – North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Ala. – Heat race: 1 (6); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 2 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, Tenn., and Saturday at Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, Ark., with the USCS Series

UPCOMING HERCULES TIRES DEALERSHIP VISITS –

Tuesday at Danny’s Tire & Auto Service in Russellville, Ark., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday at Coffee Farmers Co-Op in Manchester, Tenn., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Callies and Magtech Ignition

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. For more information, visit http://www.Callies.com.

Magtech Ignition provides repair and upgrade services for all ignition needs. For more information, visit http://www.MagtechIgnition.com .

“It’s great to be involved in a company that’s in our backyard like Callies, which I’ve been working since I started racing when I was 15-years-old,” Wilson said. “Ed Starr of Magtech has become a good friend whom I met through Danny Smith several years ago. He’s taken care of our ignition stuff since then and we appreciate his support.”

Wilson would also like to thank Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Gear Off Road, Redlined Welding & Construction, Kinsler Fuel Injection, All Pro Cylinder, Banshee Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Nagy Equipment Sales, Winters Performance, Pfann’s Custom Performance & Restoration, Tim Hogan’s Carpet (Lima, Ohio), Bedford Valley Petroleum, Real Capz, Mark Wolford Garage, Burns Petroleum, Elite Wings, Inter-State Truck Repair, Benson Marketing and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.